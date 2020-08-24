Williamsport lifts first World Series trophy as tournament breaks ground

It might have just been the ending to a seemingly normal Little League as Williamsport defeated Lock Haven 16-7 on a dusty field in 1947.

It was a day people involved could not possible have known how big it would become.

The Little League World Series brings thousands of people throughout Williamsport each year. It showcases the best team from across the world. It all started with a small group of players and a dream to honor their commitment to baseball throughout the summer.

The next year the tournament would expand to include a Pennsylvania state tournament that would bring three teams from the state to represent the U.S. in the tournament.

After losing in the first title game, Lock Haven came back to defeat Loyalsock 17-6 to win the second Series. Harrisburg West Shore defeated Montgomery 5-1 in the consolation game.

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout what would have been the Championship week of 2020 Series. Since there will be no games this year, we will post fun nuggets from the Series' history culminating with a featured story that will be posted Sunday at 3:30 p.m. what would have been the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series Championship.