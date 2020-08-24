2020-08-24 LLWS Opening Day.jpg

The Southeast Champions from Virginia wave to the crowd during the 2019 Opening Ceremonies of the Little League World Series. A lot has changed since the first championship game. Lamade and Volunteer Stadium now represent the top fields in youth sports, games are broadcast nationally, and players become household names for a week as dreams are realized throughout two weeks of play in Williamsport. 

 Brett Crossley

Williamsport lifts first World Series trophy as tournament breaks ground

It might have just been the ending to a seemingly normal Little League as Williamsport defeated Lock Haven 16-7 on a dusty field in 1947. 

It was a day people involved could not possible have known how big it would become.

The Little League World Series brings thousands of people throughout Williamsport each year. It showcases the best team from across the world. It all started with a small group of players and a dream to honor their commitment to baseball throughout the summer. 

The next year the tournament would expand to include a Pennsylvania state tournament that would bring three teams from the state to represent the U.S. in the tournament.

After losing in the first title game, Lock Haven came back to defeat Loyalsock 17-6 to win the second Series. Harrisburg West Shore defeated Montgomery 5-1 in the consolation game.

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout what would have been the Championship week of 2020 Series. Since there will be no games this year, we will post fun nuggets from the Series' history culminating with a featured story that will be posted Sunday at 3:30 p.m. what would have been the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series Championship. 