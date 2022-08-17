Williamsport, Pa. — The Southeast and New England champions had the honor of opening the United State bracket at the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport.

The two teams were led by strong defenses and outstanding pitching and delivered a gem at Little League’s historic Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. The only issue was a nearly hour-long delay that started when lightning was observed in the area.

Both teams were taken off the field to wait out the delay.

For the Southeast, the defense and hitting continued to provide opportunity as they collected the game’s first run. The offense continued to produce as it captured a 5-3 win over New England.

The Southeast struck first in the opening game of the United State Bracket, scoring off a single from William Stainoff in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Nash Carter scored on the single after he reached on a lead-off walk.

Trent McNeil fanned the final batter of the second inning as he appeared plenty confident from the first pitch.

McNiel walked the first batter, but forced a ground to get him at second. He then fanned New England’s No. 3 hitter before he forced a second ground ball to end the inning.

Still feeling the momentum from the run in the second inning, McNiel recorded two more strikeouts and a long flyout to centerfield.

The Southeast continued to pound the ball, loading the bases in the third and scoring when Josiah Porter drove a ball into left field. A quick mound visit was call, but the bleeding continued as the Southeast looked to add more runs.

Grayson May helped reload the bases with a walk from the No. 9 spot. A tense moment ensued as Joe Monteforte attempted to pitch his way out of the jam after being subbing in for McNiel.

William Satinoff won the battle as he lined a ball through the infield for a two-RBI single. New England was able to get May as he headed for third, but the damage was already done as the Southeast took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

New England wasn’t going to go away without a fight as a single from Mike Marzelli in the third inning brought its first two runs home. McNiel forced a fly out to the catcher to end the inning, but not before New England cut the lead down to 5-2.

The offense continued for New England as it came back to load the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cayden Ellis reached on an error and Aaron Davis and Reece Trottier added singles to forced a pitching change for the Southeast.

That left it up to Nash Carter to get out of the jam and keep the Southeast’s lead intact.

Carter forced a fielder’s choice to short stop, but that opened the door for Ellis to score from third. The Southeast went for a double play, but was just short of ending the inning as Luke Bolduc legged the throw out.

It appeared New England would add more run after a walk to Jacob Landers reloaded the bases. Jayden Murphy, after an encouraging speech from his manager, lined a ball to third that was snagged by Drew Chadwick to end the inning.

The rain delay might have put damper on the games for the fans. It certainly didn’t for the players as the Southeast came out of the break with two outstanding plays in centerfield that included a diving catch by Grayson May.

The Southeast team almost added to its lead in the top of sixth after a single from William Satinoff and a double from Jack Rhodes. Both runners were stranded when a strikeout and flyout to short ended the threat.

Southeast 5, New England 3

SE 014 000—5 9 0

NE 002 210—3 6 0

Trent McNiel, Nash Carter (4), and Jack Rhodes. Jayden Murphy, Joe Monteforte (3), Jacob Landers (6), and Jacob Landers.

WP: Carter. LP: Murphy.

Top Southeast hitters: Bo Daniel 1-3, 2B, run. Top New England hitters: Jayden Murphy 1-2, run.

Records: Southeast 1-0. New England 0-1.

