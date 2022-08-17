Williamsport, Pa. — The short stops came to play in the opening game of the 75th annual Little League World Series as the Caribbean and Latin America highlighted the historic start.

Jay-Dlynn Wiel had two stellar putouts, streaking across the infield to snag grounders for two quick outs. It continued in that fashion for the Caribbean as it defeated Latin American 00000-00000 behind a strong defense and outstanding pitching effort from Davey-Jay Rijke.

Rijke was dialed in early as he forced the two ground outs before fanning the next six batters to take a 1-0 lead into the third inning.

The Caribbean struck early when Kyshore Hinkel recorded the first hit of the series with a ground ball into left field. Hinkel wasn’t on base long as Shemar Jacobus and Jaylliard Emperador connected with doubles for the game’s first run.

Latin America remained in the game as Luis Garcia rose to Rijke’s level as his team remained in search of supporting runs.

Garcia gave up a single to open the fourth, but came back with three strikeouts to keep the deficit at one run. The three strikeouts pushed Garcia’s totals to seven strikeouts through four innings.

Garcia helped his own cause in the bottom of the inning when he lined a ball into left centerfield for Latin America’s first hit of the game. Garcia jumped up from second after the double and signaled to his dugout in celebration.

The celebration didn’t last long as Rijake came back to record a strikeout and make a diving catch on a bunt. The diving snag was the third out of the inning and potentially the top defensive play of the Series.

Caribbean 2, Latin America 0

CAR 010 001—2 6 0

LA 000 000—0 2 0

WP: Davey-Jay Rijke. LP: Luis Garcia.

Top Caribbean hitters: Jaylliard Emperador 1-2, 2B, RBI; Rijke 1-3, 3B, RBI. Top Latin America hitters: 1-3, 2B.

Records: Caribbean 1-0. Latin America 0-1.

