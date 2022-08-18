Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament.

After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it.

“He’s the one who gave us the concept of ‘bull power’,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “From that point on, our superstition is where we go, we bring that with us. Anytime we are playing on television when they give the ‘bull power’ sign that’s to let the Bradford Challenger team know they are with us and we’re all teammates together.”

Anytime Pennsylvania does something positive, the “bull power” horns come for all to see. Players will do it back to the dugout. Parents in the stands understand it significance.

It’s what make the team special. They understand the bigger meaning of what they’ve accomplished.

Cardone traveled to Williamsport for the Little League World Series and you better believe he’s bringing all the “bull power” he can for the Hollidaysburg boys.

“He’ll be here tonight,” McGough said. “We can’t wait to see him.”

Hollidaysburg Little League formed in 2015 and has since been a mainstay at the PA State Tournament. This year’s tournament was held in Bradford where the team met Cardone.

Hollidaysburg lost to a familiar team in the early portions of the tournament, falling to Keystone Little League 5-4. The two teams met in the semifinals with Hollidaysburg taking the game and advancing to the State Championship.

After the game, Ben Falls, Keystone’s manager, passed on advice for McGough and the team. Falls reached the 2016 Mid-Atlantic Championship, falling just one game short of reaching Williamsport.

“I had a really good chance to speak with Ben Falls after our game,” McGough said. “It was amazing getting to talk with him and have him share his experiences. It was great to just pick his brain.”

McGough has also been in contact with Ben Ludwig, who coached the Upper Providence team in last year’s Little League World Series.

McGough met with Ludwig and the Upper Providence team last night. He received advice on what to expect as they enter the tournament as the fan favorites.

“One thing I’ve learned with Pennsylvania is the success you have at every level all those teams, organizations, and communities come behind you,” McGough said. “We feel like we are here representing the entire state of Pennsylvania.”

The camaradarie will be seen tonight as Hollidaysburg opens the Series against Southwest, who won it all in 2019, and have become a fan favorite team.

Despite the outpouring of support, Hollidaysburg will be the hometown team as it opens the road to a potential Little League World Series Championship.

“We are truly one state together,” McGough said. “There are high expectations when you get to Bristol. You are there to represent Pennsylvania to get back to Pennsylvania.”

McGough said after the team won the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament with a win over Delaware, the team felt like they were going home as opposed to leaving for another long road trip.

“The boys are excited to see their friends and family,” McGough said. “The pressure has turned into overall excitement. Hearing all those screams from the bank and hill is going to be amazing."

