South Williamsport, Pa. – After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, including one outstanding hitter from Montoursville, Elijah Eck.

The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET.

“Being a part of the Little League program is so much more than wins and losses, and thanks to our great partners at T-Mobile, children around the world have the opportunity to compete in this exciting and unique opportunity,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“We look forward to welcoming all of this year’s finalists to Williamsport and congratulate all of the competitors and volunteers across the United States who signed up to make the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby a possibility this year," Keener continued.

This marks the fourth year of the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, and the second-straight year the championship is held at Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball World Series.

Participating in this year’s event in Williamsport, after finishing in the top four in their respective Region Final will be:

Softball division:

Carleigh Baugher, East Region – Warren County Girls Softball Little League (Front Royal, Va.)

Lacyn Black, East Region – Boyd County National Little League (Ashland, Ky.)

Grace Boekenoogen, West Region - Stilly Valley Little League (Arlington, Wash.)

Nadia Cedillo, West Region – Santa Fe (N.M.) Little League

Brielle Creque, East Region – Warwick Little League (Newport News, Va.)

Hannah Haxton, West Region – Johnston (Iowa) Girls Softball Little League

Petra Hunt, East Region – Pittsford (N.Y.) Little League

Gianna Vigil, West Region – Roadrunner Little League (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Baseball division:

Elijah Eck, East Region - Montoursville (Pa.) Little League

Cash Hall, West Region - Seaview Little League (Huntington Beach, Calif.

Jonathan Hunt, East Region – Newton (Mass.) South East Little League

Jake Hutchins, East Region – Union Township Kids Little League (Mt. Pleasant, Mich.)

Jamie Justice, West Region – Peccole Little League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Drake Molinar, West Region – Lubbock (Texas) Western Little League

Jayson Veit, West Region - Marana (Ariz.) Little League

Chase Wagner, East Region – Longmeadow (Mass.) Little League

