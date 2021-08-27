Williamsport, Pa. -- The 2021 Little League Photo Contest ran from June 6 to August 1 in celebration of the exciting return of Little League in communities all around the world. The start date marked the 82nd anniversary of the first Little League game.

After receiving more than 1,300 submissions over the course of the last two and a half months, Little League International staff first narrowed down the photo submissions to the Top 20. They then called on five professional photographers-- with experience covering the Little League Baseball® World Series--to narrow down the field to the Top Three selections.

Based on their expert opinions, the following three photos were chosen (in no particular order) as the Top Photos for the 2021 Little League Photo Contest:

West University (Houston, Texas) Little League

The Little Leaguers® in the West University Little League minor division played hard all season after the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. They players pictured in this photo, and their teammates on the Hooks, did not lose a single game in the playoffs on their way to being crowned the American League Champions. They played a tough team in the Championship game, but the Hooks gave it their all and won the Minor A Championship with a score of 5-4. They were ecstatic and truly exemplified what it means to be a part of Little League.

Woodinville (Wash.) Little League

This picture shows the love, dedication, and support that parents provide to Little Leaguers all around the world each season. The father pictured in this photo is a former college baseball player and now had the opportunity to watch his daughter play on the Woodinville Little League All-Star team. Not only does this photo show his daughter’s love for the sport, but also shows the enormous effort, pride, love and hope from her father, which represents Little League parents and guardians in communities all over.

Richmond (Ky.) Little League

This photo shows the amazing connection that Little League helps provide as brothers leave the ball field, talking and reflecting on their games for the day. Moments like these are time stamps in life and are the reason the Little League experience is so important in bringing families together through baseball and softball.

All descriptions are courtesy of Little League.