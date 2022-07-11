South Williamsport, Pa. — Two more Little League teams have qualified for the 75th Little League World Series coming in August.

After more than five decades, a team from Nicaragua will be coming to Williamsport this August as the 14 de Septiembre Little League out of Managua, Nicaragua, clinched a spot in the 75th playing of the Little League Baseball World Series by defeating Venezuela, 10-0, in the 2022 Latin America Region Championship.

Joining them will be the Pabao Little League of Willemstad, Curaçao. They're set to return to Williamsport this summer to defend the 2019 International Championship Banner at the LLWS after defeating Cuba, 3-1, to be crowned the 2022 Caribbean Region Champion.

First trip for Nicaraguan team

Host of the Region Tournament, 14 de Septiembre Little League finished the event with a 5-1 overall record, bouncing back after a 9-6 loss to the team out of Venezuela earlier in the tournament.

This is the first time 14 de Septiembre Little League will travel to Williamsport to compete in the Little League Baseball World Series, and only the third team from Nicaragua to compete in the global event. Chinandega Little League represented the country in its only two other appearances, recording a combined 2-3 record while placing third in the world at the 1970 LLBWS.

The Latin America Region champions will kick-off the LLBWS this year with an opening-round matchup against the Caribbean Region Champions on Wednesday, August 17, at 1 p.m. ET in Volunteer Stadium.

Caribbean team making 10th trip to LLWS

Pabao Little League finished the Region Tournament with a 5-1 record, its only loss coming to the Dominican Republic. With its victory, Pabao Little League makes its 10thtrip to the LLBWS and the country’s 14th overall. Curaçao has found great success in Williamsport since its first appearance in 1980 with a 41-23 record to go along with a World Series championship in 2004 and two runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2019.

The 2019 Pabao Little League squad represented the country well, fighting through the elimination bracket after dropping their second game to South Korea to battle through and capture the 2019 International Championship banner over Japan.

In addition to the 2019 team’s Jurdrick Profar, brother of Juremi and Jurickson Profar who both played in the LLBWS with the league, Pabao Little League has seen a number of other notable alumni come through its program over the years, including Jonathan Schoop (2004 LLBWS), Sharlon Schoop, Didi Gregorious, Kenley Jansen (2003 SLBWS), Jair Jurrjens (2003 SLBWS), Shairon Martis (2002, 03 SLBWS), and Andrelton Simmons.

Pabao Little League will play in Game 1 of the LLBWS this year with an opening-round matchup against the Latin America Region Champions on Wednesday, August 17, at 1 p.m. ET in Volunteer Stadium.

The 2019 decision to expand the LLBWS allows two more international teams to earn direct entry on a three-year rotation dependent on league and player participation. The randomly selected rotation grants Puerto Rico direct entry in 2022 alongside Panama and in 2024 with Cuba.

In 2023, teams from Puerto Rico will compete for a spot in Williamsport through the Caribbean Region tournament.

