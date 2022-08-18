Williamsport, Pa. — It was a game of momentous swings as the Midwest took on Great Lakes in the first U.S. Bracket game on day 2 of the Little League World Series.

Great Lakes scored seven runs over the first two innings, but couldn’t hold the lead at Midwest came back to tie in the fourth inning.

It went all the way to the bottom of the sixth when a throwing error at shortstop proved to be the deciding factor as the Great Lakes survived for an 8-7 win.

Greyson Ballinger was called in the second after Great Lakes took a 7-1 advantage. He ended the inning with consecutive strikeouts that started a streak of 12 straight batters being retired.

That run included fanning the side in the third and fifth.

The outstanding effort produced a classic that headed to the bottom of the sixth still knotted at seven runs each.

The amazing run by Ballinger ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth when he issued his first walk. His second was issued to the next batter to put a runner into scoring position.

After Great Lakes jumped out to a big lead, Midwest chipped away for a few innings before a close call at home tied the game in the fourth inning.

Jeremiah Grise reached on an error and moved around the bases on a single before taking home on a fly ball to centerfield. Nolan Cheeseman had a nice run on the ball which led to an outstanding throw home.

It appeared the runner was out, but a challenged upheld the call and the Midwest tied the game at seven apiece. The inning ended with a strikeout.

Great Lakes responded to the early run from the Midwest with four in the bottom half of the first inning.

Kaden Hall hit a double and Jaykob Troutwine and Hayden Moore each connected with singles to help push the run across. Nolan Cheeseman reached on a walk and scored.

The big moment came when Clark Thornburg drove a deep ball into right field that was mishandled for an error. Two runners came home on the costly mistake.

Great lakes continued to add to its totals in the second inning when Hall drove a ball into centerfield for his second hit of the game. Hall scored a batter later when Vinson drove a ball down the left field line for a double.

The bleeding continued as Hayden Moore picked up his second hit with an RBI single to score Vinson. The hit forced a pitching change.

Midwest took the game’s initial lead when Ted Swanson drove a ball into centerfield for a double. He then advanced on a wild pitched before scoring on a single from Greyson Ballinger.

Kaden Hall gave up the run, but looked to be dialed in early as he recorded two strikeouts in the opening frame.

Midwest wouldn’t go down quietly as they added several run in the third to force a pitching change. Hall was pulled for Heath Johnson, who entered with a runner on first base and two outs.

Midwest started to make a move when Jeremiah Grise opened with a five-pitch walk.

The offense seemed to get a little energy from the walk as Mason McFate followed with a single and Greyson Ballinger drove all three players home after a fielding error in right field.

Greyson Ballinger kept the momentum rolling as he fanned the side in the bottom of the third. That three-strikeout run included one against Great Lakes leadoff hitter Jaykob Troutwine.

In what could have been a devastating start to the fifth inning after Johnson issued a walk to the lead-off batter, rather proved to be a momentum builder of sorts for Great Lakes.

Johnson fanned the next two batters and forced the third into an inning ending ground out to third.

Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7

MW 104 200—7 7 2

GL 430 001—8 7 3

Blake Bishop, Greyson Ballinger (2), and Ted Swanson. Kaden Hall, Heath Johnson (3), and Graham Vinson.

WP: Kaden Hall. LP: Greyson Billinger.

Top Midwest hitters: Ted Swanson 2-3, 2B, run, RBI. Top Great Lakes hitters: Kaden Hall 2-4, 2B, run, RBI.

Records: Midwest 0-1. Great Lakes 1-0.

