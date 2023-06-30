GregBrouse_2023

Greg Brouse of Milton was a District 13 administrator for Little League for 14 years. 

 Little League International

Williamsport, Pa.  A former administrator with Little League District 13 has died. Little League International remembers Greg Brouse, former Pennsylvania District 13 Administrator. He was 68.

Mr. Brouse, a native of Milton, Pennsylvania, began his service to the Little League program as a coach and local league official. He was elected as Pennsylvania District 13 Administrator in 2009, and served in that capacity for 14 years according to Little League International.

A graduate of Milton Area High School in 1972, Mr. Brouse enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. Following his tour of duty, he enrolled in and graduated from Williamsport (Pennsylvania) Community College. For much of his professional life he was employed as driver for the Milton Trans over-the-road trucking company.

Mr. Brouse is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; son, Jared; daughter, Heather; grandchildren, Kylie, Kolby, Noah, Hunter, and Emily; brothers, Michael and Lyle; sisters, Tina and Billie Jo; and his mother, Patricia. He was predeceased by his father, William.

