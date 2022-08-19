Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher.

For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series?

Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places.

The most known is Manager Gerald Oda, who coached Honolulu Little League’s 2018 team that won the entire Series. Next are players from past teams.

Many outside of the area might not know about Mikah Noda’s father Kendrick, who played for the 1988 Honolulu team that traveled to Williamsport.

“Times have changed since we played,” Kendrick said. “To me, the kids nowadays know what they are playing for. When we were playing, we just wanted to win. We didn’t know we were playing for it all. That’s the big difference.”

Kendrick has become a default coach of sorts for the team. Bonding with players and encouraging them through positive energy that can be felt throughout the entire Honolulu contingent of players, parents, and coaches.

“We talk to him a lot,” Kama Angell said. “We call him coach Kendrick. He’s a really nice guy and he’s funny. He helps us out and gives us a lot of advice with baseball.”

Kendrick Noda also knows how to keep it light and the kids entertained which is crucial for young players.

“He gave us a bunch of nicknames,” Angell said. “My name is Ducky, because I walk like a duck. He’s a great dude.”

As Angell described the way he walked, his teammate Ruston Hiyoto laughed next to him during a press conference after Wednesday’s victory. Hiyoto, who came off the bench to hit a single, knock two runs in, and score a run in Wednesday’s victory over Northwest, even motioned with his hands to show the way Angell walked.

All the players and even coach Keith Oda laughed when asked about Kendrick Noda and what he brought to the team. The bond shines through to even people unfamiliar with Honolulu Little League.

“He really inspired me to play more,” Kendrick’s son Mikah Noda said. “He teaches me a lot about baseball.”

Kendrick’s message to his son about the Series and attempting to survive all the pressure, press, and distractions that come with it was simple, but meaningful.

“He told me to always have fun and always make good memories,” Noda said. “My favorite memory so far was the plane ride. I really liked the view.”

Honolulu Little League has brought a unique perspective to the 2022 Little League World Series. Even before a pitch was thrown, their goals seemed to differ from other teams.

Several players spoke about the experience of getting to meet other people from all over the world. The lessons taught by a former Little League great, along with a selfless coaching staff and unbelievable parents, has shaped Honolulu into something more than just a team.

The Hawaiian charm that’s the standard back home has become something other players, teams, and coaches strive to capture. Honolulu Little League and Hawaii as a whole have built a legacy shaped through supporters like Kendrick Noda. Now, it’s up to the players to continue the traditions that have made the region so special.

They are doing a great job of it.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.