South Williamsport, Pa. — One year ago, this same Pabao Little League represented the Caribbean Region in a face-off with the Mexico region in the loser's bracket for an International Championship berth.

On Thursday, the Caribbean team from Pabao Little League once again came out victorious over the Mexico region to secure they're second straight International Championship appearance with a 4-2 win.

In Thursday's elimination contest, both teams left a combined 14 runners on base, Caribbean with six, and Mexico with eight respectively. Both starting pitchers dueled throughout four plus innings that left their teams knotted in a tie game with a position to win and advance in the series.

“I was just thinking throw strikes, I've got to keep the velocity up and keep the ball in the zone so even if they hit, I can get a ground out or something like that,” Caribbean starter Juan Cleto Ferrerra said about his four inning, one run performance.

The beginning of the game showcased pitching and defensive web gems from both dugouts. Mexico starting pitcher Jonathan Juarez had seven strikeouts through four innings of one-run baseball. Behind Juarez, the star pitcher of yesterday’s Mexico win, Bernardo Partida, made multiple tremendous plays, showcasing his range of the shortstop position.

The defensive play of the game came from Partida on a Yaedon Lourens Martie should-be single towards left field as he slid on one knee into the outfield grass. In the same motion, he backhand scooped the would-be hit to pop up and fire a rocket of a throw to get the out at first base.

Caribbean Manager Zaino Everett had nothing but praise for the Mexico players following the game saying, “Partida is a great shortstop, they have a solid team, Juarez was just throwing the ball like always he makes the pitches.”

Entering the sixth inning the score was knotted at 1-1. With Juarez still on the mound throwing a gem of a game, Mexico manager Fransisco Fimbres opted to trust his starter just as he did a day before, allowing Partida to close out the elimination game against Japan.

After a Mexico throwing error began the top of the sixth inning, Mexico was able to corral two quick outs. An intentional walk with a runner in scoring position was issued to big time threat Jay-Dlynn Wiel. A Nasir El-Ossais single, loaded the bases in a 1-1 game, with elimination on the line.

Mexico made the pitching change after a masterful 5.2 inning performance with only three hits allowed and eight strikeouts by Juarez. Control issues led to three consecutive walks and a 4-1 Caribbean lead just three outs away from advancing.

Mexico, as they’ve played all series, with their backs to the wall, didn’t quit and took advantage of two Caribbean errors en route to plating a run and getting within two runs of the lead with two on, two out. Shemar Sophia Jacobus came in for relief for Wiel after Wiel reached 35 pitches and one more pitch would remove his pitching eligibility for Saturday’s International Championship. Sophia Jacobus was able to get Juarez to strikeout to end the contest and lock in the rematch of Asia-Pacific and Caribbean for the International title game from last year.

“I'm very happy with these guys to play a big game to go back to the International Finals,” Everett said about his teams gritty performance.

Caribbean advances to Saturday’s international Championship to take on the team that, just a day ago, handed them a 9-1 loss.

When asked about how to rebound and beat the dominating Asia-Pacific team who is sure to have their mammoth star pitcher Fan Chen-Jun ready to go, Everett’s answer was simple: “Play perfect baseball.”

Caribbean 4, Mexico 2

Cartibbean 000 103 — 4 4 2

Mexico 001 001 — 2 5 3

WP: J. Wiel LP: J. Mandujano

Carribean: N. El-Oassis 1-3; S. Sophia Jacobus 2-2.

Mexico: J. Villa 1-2; J. Juarez 1-2 RBI.

Records: Caribbean 3-1, Japan 3-2.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.