Williamsport, Pa. — The second day of the 2022 Little League World Series belonged to nature as three weather delays stopped the opening games in their tracks.

What appeared to be a blowout early turned into a solid game as Asia-Pacific took on Europe-Africa on the second day of the Little League World Series.

The Asia-Pacific was aided by three consecutive hits from Liao Yuan-Shu, Tseng Yi-Che, and Shen Li-Chen to open the game. It gave the Asia-Pacific a quick it would hold behind stellar defense and timely hitting to capture a 2-0 victory.

Li Fan-Mo, Wang Yuan-Fu, Liao Yuan-Shu, Shen Li-Chen, and Hsiao Chao-Hsun combined to toss a one-hitter for the Asia-Pacific. Fan-Mo recorded three strikeouts and Chao-Hsun put five batters down by way of strikeout.

Offensively, Asia-Pacific was led by Teseng Yi-Che and Liao Yuan-Shu, who both hit doubles. Yi-Che hit a runner home as did Shen Li-Chen, who finished with a single and RBI.

Asia-Pacific cashed in on early offense to take a 1-0 lead it would hold until it added a run in the fourth.

Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0

AP 100 100—2 7 0

EA 000 000—0 1 0

Li Fang-Mo, Hsiao Chao-Hsun (2), Wang Yuan-Fu (4), and Tseng Yi-Che. Francesco Carlini, Emanuele Arcieri (2), Pablo Suarez (3), Thomas Giovanardi (4), Mattia Canali (5), Luca Tadei (6), and Cristopher Zafferani.

WP: Fang-Mo. LP: Carlini.

Top Asia-Pacific hitters: Top Europe-Africa hitters:

Records: Asia-Pacific 1-0. Europe-Africa 0-1.

