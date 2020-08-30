Williamsport, Pa.—The Little League World Series has grown into a flashy giant one might hardly recognize if somehow teleported from the early 90s to now.

Television cameras round Lamade Stadium as countless vendors are behind selling food, pins, and virtual tours of stadiums from all over the country. Somehow, tucked away in all the corporate fluff, the heartbeat of youth baseball and the purity of the game still pushes blood through the now two-week tournament.

It is an amazing balance Little League has been able to achieve as it has grown the Series into a national treasure, but still managed to maintain the local feel and passion for a sport.

Little League President Stephen Keener has been key in expanding the Series, but his local roots have always managed to keep it grounded. In the final installment of this Series about the Little League World Series, Keener reflect on his memories of the event.

“When I think and reflect on memories, that was the year we had the team from the Bronx with Danny Almante and he got all the attention because he was too old,” Keener said. “That same day in the stadium just about two weeks before 9/11 took place, I sat watching a game between the President of the United State and the governor of our state at the time, who was Tom Ridge. A row or so behind us was Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Keener described the moment in the stands as one he would never forget.

“In 2001, and it’s still a first, President (George W.) Bush came to Little League and it’s the only time we had a sitting President of the United States attend a Little League World Series game,” Keener said. “He became the first Little League graduate to become President.”

He also was quick to realize the history all three of those men would soon be part of as our Country was attacked just a couple weeks later.

“When I think back on that day and how those men’s lives changed in a matter of weeks,” Keener said. “Of course, President Bush was in a leadership position when 9/11 happened and Rudy Giuliani was the mayor of New York City. Tom Ridge then became the first Secretary of Homeland Security.”

Those men’s live would forever be changed in just a few weeks, but at the time it was all about enjoying Williamsport’s finest summer treat as players from all over the world competed.

Keener even related a good story about Ridge having to pass baseballs off to President Bush for autographs.

“I was sitting between them and we were talking,” Keener said. “Governor Ridge was in the seat closest to the isle. People were handing over baseballs and things to get autographed and they were handing them to Governor Ridge, but they were saying ‘can you get the President to sign them for me’, because they wanted President Bush’s autograph.”

The scene continued for an inning or more as fans of President Bush handed over anything from hats to baseballs to programs picked up during the run to the stadium. Governor Ridge continued to hand over all the pieces as Keener sat in the middle enjoying the game. Then President Bush leaned over to Ridge and said something Keener would never forget.

“He would do it and after about an inning or so President Bush leaned over me and said, ‘I got a job for you in Washington if you ever want it’,” Keener continued. “Ridge said, ‘what’s that, Mr. President’. President Bush replied, ‘official presidential autograph handler’.”

Just a few weeks later President Bush did have a position in Washington for Ridge, and it wasn’t to handle autographs. Ridge was named the director of the Office of Homeland Security.

As for Williamsport, it was a touching moment that seemed to bring out the best as only the Series could. Two weeks later it all changed, but in that moment life between a group of extremely important men, melted away to a funny joke and baseball.

It displayed what happens each summer in the rolling hills of South Williamsport. For two weeks, even for some of the most powerful men in our country, everything just seems stop.

It could be finding a rare pin you’ve been looking for, taking a ride down a hill on cardboard, or exchanging a playful joke as the competition on the field starts to intensify.

The Series, and sports, have been missed, but memories like these will always remind us of how special they always will be.