Williamsport, Pa. -South Dakota's Maddux Munson tossed a one-hitter and the tournament saw it's second grand slam on Day 5 of the 2021 Little League World Series.

South Dakota remained nearly unhittable as it followed up Gavin Weir’s no-hitter to open the season with a one-hitter from Maddux Munson.

Weir hit a home run in the game as South Dakota won 3-0 over Oregon.

Nebraska excelled through the third inning, scoring three runs to get by Washington with a 3-2 victory. Hutner Nepple went the distance with seven strikeouts. He only gave up two hits on the day.

“He’s a motivational leader on the field,” Nebraska manager Dustin Rader said. “He’s just a good kid. I love the kids to death.”

Owen Brown and Kowen Rader each contributed a double in the win.

In the nightcap, Ohio played spoiler as it upset Louisiana to eliminate the 2019 championship team from the series with an 8-2 victory.

Michigan found themselves trailing early in the game after Texas posted five runs in the first two innings. That included two to open the game and immediately take a lead.

That lead wouldn't hold as Cameron Thorning kickstarted the offense with a grand slam as Michigan came from behind to claim a 6-5 victory.

In the opening inning, Dylan Regala reached on a walk and Carter Nelson followed with a walk to put a runner in scoring position. Jaxon Wristen drove one in with a sacrifice fly and Landy Pate followed with an RBI single.

The bleeding continued in the second when two walks opened the inning for Texas. Cason Parrish hit a run in and later scored himself as Texas looked to be in complete control with a 5-0 advantage.

“You obviously worry about it, because it’s 5-0, but you don’t want to worry about it too much,” Michigan manager Rick Thorning said. “We know early in the game we have a lineup you’re going to have to go through a couple times. We have guys who can hit the long ball. I knew as long as we kept it there and limited the damage, we had a chance.”

Cameron Thorning came up big in the second when he drove the fourth offering of his second at-bat over the centerfield fence. The towering shot also brought in three as Thorning recorded the second grand slam of the Series.

Game 1

Taylor North Little League 6, Texas 5

TX 230 000—5 5 1

MI 040 02X—6 9 2

Carson Parrish, Myles McCarty (2), Brody Martin (4), Landry Pate (5), and Ella Burning. Jackson Surma, Gavin Ulin (2), Cameron Thorning (6), and Cameron Thorning, Ethan Van Belle (3).

WP: Ulin. LP: Martin. SV: Thorning.

Top Texas hitters: Carter Nelson 2-3, run. Top Taylor North Little League hitters: Lucas Farmer 3-3, RBI; Cameron Thorning 2-3, GS, run, 4 RBI; Jakob Furkas 2-2, 2B, run.

Game 2

South Dakota 3, Oregon 0

OR 000 000—0 1 0

SD 000 03X—3 6 0

Chase Kelly, Ben Robertson (5), and Easton Riley. Maddux Munson and Ethan Uecker.

WP: Munson. LP: Robertson.

Top Oregon hitters: Ethan Uecker 1-2. Top South Dakota hitters: Gavin Weir 1-2, HR, run, 3 RBI.

Game 3

Nebraska 3, Washington 2

WA 000 200—2 2 0

NE 003 00X—3 8 2

Sanath Chari and Jackson Wheeler. Hunter Nepple and Owen Brown.

WP: Nepple. LP: Chari.

Top Washington hitters: Eli Jones 1-3, run. Top Nebraska hitters: Owen Brown 2-3, 2B; Kowen Rader 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Game 4

Ohio 8, Louisiana 2

OH 120 500—8 8 0

LA 110 000—2 3 0

Noah Davidson, Kaleb Harden (6), Gavin Saylor (6), and Maddox Jones. Cooper Hawkins, Cole Schexnaider (2), Landon Granger (3), Landyn Craft (4), Dylan Menard (6), and Sawyer Watkins.

WP: Granger. LP: Davidson.

Top Ohio hitters: JJ Vogel 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI. Top Louisiana hitters: Landyn Craft 1-3, run.