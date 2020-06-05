South Williamsport, Pa.—Each year, Little League® International helps tell its story through a variety of video features and other digital efforts. Three of those stories from the 2019 season were recognized this spring as part of the 41st Annual Telly Awards with a pair of Silver awards and a Bronze, placing the organization’s efforts among the top in the industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized as an industry leader in storytelling and to be able to share with the world an inside look at what the Little League experience is all about,” said Brian McClintock, Little League Senior Director of Communications. “These three stories help give a deeper look at the importance of Little League for families and communities across the globe, and the impact it has in both good times and in bad. On behalf of Little League International, congratulations to all the other Telly Award recipients, and for the incredible stories they were each able to tell this past year.”

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are voted on by the Telly Awards Judging Council each year. Below are the three features that were honored with awards in 2020.

The Parkland Community Continues to Heal

(Silver Telly Award: Non-Broadcast/Non-Profit Category)

Watch: https://www.littleleague.org/news/parkland-a-community-ripped-apart-comes-together-through-little-league/

One year after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Little League International went out to meet with members of Parkland Little League and North Springs Little League and learn more about how returning to the Little League field helped bring together the Parkland community after a devastating experience.

Girls With Game Social Video Campaign

(Silver Telly Award: Social Video Series/Sports and Leisure Category)

Watch: https://www.littleleague.org/girls-with-game/

In March 2019, Little League Baseball and Softball celebrated National Women’s History Month across all its digital media platforms with the launch of its #GirlsWithGame campaign, highlighting memorable moments, exciting events, and inspiring individuals throughout the Little League program. Over the course of the year, that celebration continued with a variety of feature videos, social media graphics, and inspirational stories across all of Little League’s digital platforms.

How Baseball Bonds and Inspires the Louque Brothers

(Bronze Telly Award: Non-Broadcast/Sports Category)

Watch: https://www.littleleague.org/videos/how-baseball-bonds-and-inspires-the-louque-brothers/

The video, produced by Philadelphia-based video production company 20/20 Visual Media in coordination with Little League Baseball and Softball, features the Louque Family of the Eastbank Little League (River Ridge, Louisiana) Team at the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series, this inspiring story shares the inseparable bond between brothers Marshall and Maddox Louque. During the 2019 LLBWS, Marshall was in Williamsport battling the best Little Leaguers® in the country, while Maddox was supporting and inspiring through a battle of his own.

Little League International also received a Silver Telly Award in 2018 for its video feature, “Omar Romero, La Bujia,” spotlighting one of the most memorable players from the 2017 Little League Baseball® World Series, Omar Romero. To watch more video features like these, visit LittleLeague.org/Videos.