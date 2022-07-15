Little League has selected this year's volunteer hosts who will have the job of supporting a specific team during the 75th Anniversary series this August.

The players are the focus of the Little League Baseball World Series, and the volunteer hosts play a large part in creating the Little League experience.

Of the 20 teams that come to South Williamsport, there are two team hosts who are responsible for ensuring that each team is on time for games and practices, arranging their team’s uniform fittings, helping with the coordination of the media activities, and making sure that many other daily tasks go smoothly for the players, coaches, and managers. There are also utility hosts who assist in all other day-to-day activities. Throughout the course of their time in Williamsport, the hosts forge a lasting bond with their players, coaches, and managers, and many stay in touch after the World Series is over. Earlier this summer, on June 13, the official team designations for the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series were randomly drawn by a group of volunteer team hosts prior to the 28th Little League International Congress Chairman’s Celebration. Find the full listing below. The number of years the individuals have volunteered as a team host, including this year, is listed in parentheses after their names.



Great Lakes Region: Ron Frick (19), Mike Lundy (13)

Ron Frick (19), Mike Lundy (13) Metro Region: Frank Missigman (17), Walt Reed (3)

Frank Missigman (17), Walt Reed (3) Mid-Atlantic Region: Scott Metzger (13), Jamie Foster (4)

Scott Metzger (13), Jamie Foster (4) Midwest Region: Carol Zysset (21), Miki Aso (1)

Carol Zysset (21), Miki Aso (1) Mountain Region: Pete Lupacchino (29), Josh Lupacchino (9)

Pete Lupacchino (29), Josh Lupacchino (9) New England Region: Cherie’ Rogers (4), Jim Scott (1)

Cherie’ Rogers (4), Jim Scott (1) Northwest Region: Tom Rachael (1), Matt Burrows (3)

Tom Rachael (1), Matt Burrows (3) Southeast Region: Marlin Cromley (23), Chuck DeLuca (7)

Marlin Cromley (23), Chuck DeLuca (7) Southwest Region: Chris Long (2), Bernie LaBelle (1)

Chris Long (2), Bernie LaBelle (1) West Region: Terry Parker (4), Dayl McClintock (1)

Terry Parker (4), Dayl McClintock (1) Asia-Pacific Region: Lou Cromley (3), Jamie Flick (2)

Lou Cromley (3), Jamie Flick (2) Australia Region: Jeff Tompkins (11), Van Ransom (17)

Jeff Tompkins (11), Van Ransom (17) Canada Region: Denny Loner (23), Lynn Datres (21)

Denny Loner (23), Lynn Datres (21) Caribbean Region: Ryan Cioffi (2), JJ Manikowski (1)

Ryan Cioffi (2), JJ Manikowski (1) Europe and Africa Region: Rick Smith (12), Rob Stetts (2)

Rick Smith (12), Rob Stetts (2) Japan Region: Willy Weber (15), Gary Whiteman (6)

Willy Weber (15), Gary Whiteman (6) Latin America Region: Gary Weaver (24), Doug Alexander (17)

Gary Weaver (24), Doug Alexander (17) Mexico Region: Larry Missigman (30), Keith Johnson (1)

Larry Missigman (30), Keith Johnson (1) Panama Region: Jim Kriner (19), Bruce Sechrist (18)

Jim Kriner (19), Bruce Sechrist (18) Puerto Rico Region: Joe Girio (24), Lee Miller (21)

Joe Girio (24), Lee Miller (21) Utility Hosts: George Girio (34), Mike Miller (7), Phil Sunderland (1)

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.