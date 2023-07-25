This Little League World Series, fans can follow along with happenings on a new, free app.

The app works with Apple and Android devices. App features include:

Personalized Content: Follow your favorite team(s) for a personalized experience.

Push Notifications: Enable notifications to receive news, scores, giveaways, and more.

FanCam : Take and upload photos to the app with exclusive FanCam filters.

Videos : Watch highlights, features, and game recap videos directly in the app .

Any fans attending the series in South Williamsport will have access to the "fan pass" feature, which will allow them to interact with sponsored content at the Little League World Series Fan Zone.

This year, any tickets available for stadium seating for Championship Weekend of the Little League Baseball World Series, Aug. 26 and 27, will be distributed exclusively through the app. More information will be shared in the near future.

To download the app, visit the app store or LittleLeague.org/LLWSApp.

