Williamsport, Pa. —Little League will be working with a commission to decide on 2021 World Series, according to Little League President and CEO Stephen Keener, who met with the media Tuesday.

In what is now becoming the norm, Keener spoke with various media outlets virtually about the possibility of a 2021 Little League World Series.

A commission has been formed and will decide on the future of the Series. According to Keener, a recommendation will likely be made by May after the commission meets three times. They have already met once in March.

The Pandemic Response Advisory Commission members include Dr. Daniel Lueders (Commission Chair), Hugh E. Tanner (Chairman, Little League International Board of Directors, JoJo Rinehold (Little League International Board of Directors), Dr. Rutul Dalal (UPMC Susquehanna), Dr. Kensa Gunter (Clinical and Sports Psychologist), Dr. Angela Hewlett (University of Nebraska Medical Center), Seth Kinley (UPMC Susquehanna), Doug Koszalka (Pennsylvania Department of Health), Dr. Tod Olin (National Jewish Health), and Jermiah Yolkut (Major League Baseball).

Player’s safety will be the ultimate factor in the final decision with the goal of holding a fulling functioning, 16-team Series at the end of the summer. That would also include all seven regional tournaments, according to Keener.

Despite the challenges, the Series has become the final stop for kids in the summer. Even if that stop is solely based on imagination until respective teams are eliminated.

“The one thing we hear loud and clear from our people at the field level was, ‘you can’t take the tournament season away another year’,” Keener said. “That was devastating to the kids. If you tell them we’re not going to have a tournament season in 2021, then we’re going to have lots of leagues that aren’t even going to want to sign up and play this year If there’s not going to be that possibility.”

Keener said he realizes the 2021 edition of the Series and the regional tournament would look different than years past. Again, with a priority on players safety, the nights of filling Lamade with the hill with nearly 20,000 fans will likely not happen.

“We think it might ultimately be worse to just cancel it and take it away from them again then to try and do it under mitigated conditions,” Keener said. “That’s the thinking. We don’t want to go two years in a row with two classes of children not being able to have that dream of ending their summer in Williamsport.”