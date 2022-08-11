The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations.

Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series.

Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is former New York Yankees and Hall of Fame Pitcher, Mariano Rivera. His appearance in the parade is being sponsored by the Lycoming Engines.

The parade will also be broadcast live on WYOU TV-22, the local CBS affiliate. WYOU will be set-up in various locations along the parade route.

UPMC has continued its support of the parade as this year’s official health care sponsor for the Grand Slam Parade. They will be working with the parade planners in helping to address all health needs that may arise during this year’s event.

There will once again be a collectable parade pin. The pin will detail the 2022 parade logo and the parade pin sponsor’s logo.

Pepsi Bottling Company of Williamsport has taken on the role of sponsor for the ninth straight year.

A limited number of pins will be available. As with last year, they will be available at various businesses the Tuesday after the parade. They will also be available at local Weis Markets.

Wegmans, Energy Transfer Partners and SPARTONICS are showing their support of the parade by helping to cover the costs for bringing the local high school bands to the parade.

This year will feature all eight high school bands from Lycoming County, plus bands from Sullivan County and Central Mountain.

The parade route begins at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets and proceeds east through the historic district finishing in downtown Williamsport at the intersection of Market and West Fourth Streets.

This year’s planning committee for the Grand Slam Parade is Carole Smith, Dwain English, Chip Plankenhorn, Jeanette Kirkpatrick, Lou Hunsinger, Jr., Heather Reuther, Dave Frey, Ryan Raplee, Jordan Gephart, Deb White, Michael Seitzer and Lieutenant Dave Pletz.

A great line-up of music is in store for this year’s parade. The Aqua String Band from Philadelphia will make an appearance, along with local favorites such as the Billtown Blues and Repasz Band. There will also be many dance performers and floats to round out the parade.

Note that in accordance with safety procedures to serve the safety of all participants and those spectators enjoying the parade, bags or items of any kind are not permitted to be given to the players on any of the Little League Team Floats.

Spectators are encouraged to be mindful of their surroundings at the event. All spectators should refrain from going into the path of the parade as it moves along the street.

