Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series.

The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers.

The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league.

Both brands are support the Series as a means of recognizing well deserving Little League coaches who foster team spirit and encourage kids to be the best they can be, both on and off the field.

The winning coach for Little League Baseball is Antonio Colon (Milkwaukee, Wisconsin); the honorable mentions are Ramon Santiago Mclean, Virginia), Garr Stephenson (Del Mar, California).

The winning coach for Little League Softball is Joy Magnabousco (Manasquan, New Jersey); the honorable mentions are Cody Davenport (Lytle, Texas), April Stropich (Escanaba, Michigan).

A ceremony honoring the winners will take place on August 20 at the Little League World Series Complex in South Williamsport.

