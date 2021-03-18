Williamsport, Pa. – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Little League International is uniting the fundraising efforts of its local leagues across the United States through a newly launched virtual fundraising campaign known as Lift Your League.

Running from March 15-31, 2021, Lift Your League is focused on rallying communities together to provide financial support to their local Little League programs in order to help them get back to the field for the 2021 season and beyond.

During this time period, Little League is asking its community of Little League families, alumni, volunteers, and fans to donate to local Little League programs through their respective donation pages.

With more than 550 leagues across 44 states signed up for the program, there are plenty of leagues in need of support to help bring the Little League experience to children. To find a registered league to donate to, visit LittleLeague.org/LiftYourLeague.

“As thousands of local leagues work to get back on the field for the 2021 season, we knew how important it was for us to help our volunteers raise the money they need to provide an affordable and meaningful experience for the children in their community,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “This horrible pandemic has impacted so many facets of our lives and communities, so we hope our supporters will utilize this opportunity to provide financial support in a tough economic climate. Through the Lift Your League campaign, and the generous support of our volunteers, fans, and communities, we can help generate the necessary support and assure millions of kids play the game they love.”

While there is no general Little League fund to donate to, there are plenty of well-deserving leagues participating in this fundraising campaign that you can help support. If the league you would like to donate to is not listed, and you would still like to make a donation to that specific league, we encourage you to reach out to the league’s Board of Directors to offer your gift.

To learn more about this campaign, including answers on how to donate, visit LittleLeague.org/LiftYourLeague.