A team from Maracaibo, Venezuela will make its first trip to Williamsport after being crowned the Latin America Region Champion on Sunday, July 9.

The team, known as San Francisco Little League, earned a 2-1 victory over Cardenales Little League (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) in the championship game.

With the win, San Francisco LL finished the tournament with a 6-0 record to earn the championship banner and punch a ticket to Williamsport.

While a first time for San Francisco Little League, this will be the 21st time a team from Venezuela will play in the LLBWS, with the country’s latest appearance in 2019.

With the first-round matchups of the 2023 LLBWS announced on June 6, San Francisco LL will face off against the winner of Game 1, between Europe and Africa and Panama, in Game 9 of the series on Friday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. ET in Volunteer Stadium.

The 2023 Little League Baseball World Series is set to take place Aug. 16-27. More information about the 2023 Little League World Series tournaments, including full schedules and downloadable brackets, can be found at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

