South Williamsport, Pa -Since 1995, Little League® and Musco Lighting have partnered in the A Safety Awareness Program (ASAP) to help local leagues and districts in the United States create the safest environment possible for players, volunteers, and fans.

This year, a total of 10 local Little League programs were once again honored from each of the five U.S. Regions for their commitment to the safety and well-being of their players.

The top winner from each of Little League’s five U.S. regions is awarded a cash prize and from these recognized leagues, a national winner will be chosen. The league that is chosen to receive the national award, which will be named during the Little League Baseball® World Series, is also presented with a complete Musco Lighting system for a 200-foot field.

Below are the 10 local Little League programs honored as Regional Winners in 2021:

Central Region:

Trimble County (Ky.) LL – First Place

Blaine Area (Minn.) LL – Second Place

East Region:

East Granby (Conn.) LL – First Place

Downingtown (Pa.) West LL – Second Place

Southeast Region:

Weddington (N.C.) LL – First Place

Palma Ceia LL (Tampa, Fla.) – Second Place

Southwest Region:

Altamont LL (Albuquerque, N.M.) – First Place

Junior Deputy LL (Little Rock, Ark.) – Second Place

West Region:

Cambrian Park LL (San Jose, Calif.) – First Place

Southshore LL (Clearlake, Calif.) – Second Place

In its more than 25 years, ASAP has helped to increase overall safety awareness, reduce injuries by 80%, and lowered insurance costs for participating leagues. Those results alone demonstrate the “win-win” nature of the program and the positive impact it has had for Little League communities. As part of the ASAP program, local Little Leagues are encouraged to create and implement a safety manual containing 15 basic requirements, with the idea that this basic safety plan can be expanded and enhanced to meet the needs of the individual league.

Little League International will begin accepting safety plans for the 2022 season on December 1, 2021, through the Little League Data Center. If a league is not already participating in ASAP and would like information on how to create or implement a safety plan, please contact Christina Taddeo, 570-326-1921 ext. 2255; or CTaddeo@LittleLeague.org. To learn more about the Little League ASAP Program, visit LittleLeague.org/ASAP.