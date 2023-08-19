Williamsport, Pa. — Hours before Cuba played in just its second Little League World Series contest, a deal was announced that will continue to bring it to Williamsport.

Little League President and CEO Stephen Keener opened the press conference followed by Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo, the Cuban Baseball Federation President. Little League Latin America Regional Director Carlos Pagan and Steven P. Johnson, Little League International Board of Directors chairman, also spoke.

The deal was conceptualized in 2016 with a trip to Cuba that included Keener and representatives of Major League Baseball. In 2019, three years after that trip, Little League signed a deal with the Federation to bring its first team to the Series.

“We had a series of meeting and discussions on how we could develop the Little League program,” Keener said. “We were very pleased to learn when we talked that their youth baseball program was structured very similar to Little League already.”

The deal will see Cuban teams have chances to qualify for the Series over the next three years. It will also incorporate the creation of softball leagues within the country.

“We are trying to do as much as possible to elevate the Little League Softball program,” Keener said. “We’ve seen that over the last couple years with the focus on the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.”

Little League worked with various departments of the government to bring Cuba to the Series. Little League is in a unique position, offering athletes a chance to bridge culture gaps while playing in a nationally-televised baseball tournament.

“We entered into a formal agreement in 2019 and we were able to bring 180 municipal programs throughout the island into the Little League Program,” Keener said. “We are really happy about that.”

