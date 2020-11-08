Lewisburg, Pa. — Ben Liscum scored three goals and Anthony Bhangdia matched those totals as the top seeded Lewisburg Dragons defeated No. 3 Midd-West to claim the District 4 Class AA boys soccer championship.

The result was a dominant run through the field that culminated Saturday with a 7-0 win over the Mustangs.

“I credit the depth of our team,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “On a hot day we were able to sub a lot and wear them down. When we subbed those players in, the level of play continued.”

Liscum scored the opening goals of the match and never really looked back.

“It’s being on the front foot. I was happy with it,” Liscum said of the goal. “It’s usually not my role. I’m usually not the poster up front. I was happy. Every once in a while, the goalie is going to spill one. It just happened twice.”

Liscum cashed in on both rebound chances in the first half to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.

Jack Dieffenderfer setup the opening goal when he sent a strong attempt at the keeper off a direct free kick. Josh Horst stopped the attempt but could not control the ball. As it bounced around in the box Liscum quickly put his team up with a flick of his foot.

“I gave us a huge boost,” Liscum said.

Lewisburg continued to pressure but could not break through with a second goal until the final five minutes of the opening half. Liscum capitalized off another rebound. This time the attempt came from Anthony Bhangdia, who scored three goals in the game himself.

“He does well with reading the game,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We talk about that beforehand. We talk about what they are going to do against him and how they are going to defend him. We definitely talk about where he needs to find space on the field.”

Liscum entered the game tied for the team lead in goals with 32. Bhangdia was able to stay right with Liscum as he finished the scoring in the first half with a goal. He added two more in the second half.

“It is definitely a goal to always win the district,” Kettlewell said. “Our district, especially AA, is one of the toughest in the state. Just getting through here was a challenge. Each team presented their own things.”

Stephen Tiffin finished off the scoring with a goal in the final three minutes of the game.

For Midd-West, it was an inspired performance after dropping a 10-1 regular season game to Lewisburg.

Stefan Leitzel impacted the contest for Midd-West. He took goal kicks and played a strong game from the center of the Mustangs’ defense.

“He’s been a steadfast pole in the center of our back for years,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “Unfortunately, this is his senior year and he’ll be moving on. He will be missed. He played well and continued to step up.”

District 4 Class AA Boys Soccer Championship

No. 1 Lewisburg 7, No. 3 Midd-West 0

MW 0 0—0

LEW 3 4—7

Goals: LEW—Ben Liscum (unassisted), 5:07; LEW—Liscum (unassisted), 35:49; LEW—Anthony Bhangdia (Liscum), 36:26; LEW—Bhangdia (unassisted), 53:18; LEW—Bhangdia (unassisted), 59:57; LEW—Liscum (PK), 66:41; LEW—Stephen Tiffin (unassisted), 76:31.

Shots: Midd-West—2, Lewisburg—16. Shots on goal: Midd-West—0, Lewisburg—11. Corners: Midd-West—3, Lewisburg—10. Saves: Midd-West—4 (Josh Horst), Lewisburg—0 (Anthony Burns). Fouls: Midd-West—11, Lewisburg—13. Cards: Midd-West—Nolan Stahl, yellow, 66:40, Lewisburg—none.

Records: Midd-West 14-4-1. Lewisburg 18-0.

Next: Lewisburg vs. District 2 Champion, TBA