The 2021 WNBA draft takes place tonight virtually as the league welcomes it’s new prospective stars. This draft will be different in a multitude of ways as compared to past drafts. With the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, only about a dozen draftees are expected to make the final roster before the season kicks off May 14.

The new collective bargaining agreement has guaranteed veteran players more money and hancuffed teams salary-cap-wise leading to rookie roster spots being harder to come by. As a result, only 52 prospects opted in for the chance to be drafted as one of the 36 picks. Draft destinations and system fits will be more important than ever with the decreased availability of roster spots this season.

Nonetheless, 36 young women will have their names called Thursday night with the opportunity to secure one of the roster spots with a professional club.

All eyes will be on the Dallas Wings in the first round as they hold the first, second, fifth, and seventh picks in the first round.

Texas Junior forward Charli Collier is expected to be the first overall pick heading into the draft. Outside of Collier, Aari McDonald, Arella Guirantes, and Rennia Davis are potential surprise first overall picks loaded with impact and star potential as the future of the WBNA.

The action kicks off on ESPN at 7 p.m. when the Dallas Wings will be the first on the clock.