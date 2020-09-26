Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Williamsport—The Millionaires gave Lewisburg a game as their defense was able to hold the area’s top offense to just one goal.

Williamsport’s Elliot Wannop stopped 13 shots on goal and intercepted many more crosses. It stopped Lewisburg’s offense, but just wasn’t enough as the Green Dragons topped the Millionaires 1-0.

“It’s always a value to play Williamsport,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We want to play the best teams in the area. They are well coached and well organized. They really make you work for everything.”

Lewisburg will take on Danville this Thursday in a night matchup on the Ironmen’s home turf. Williamsport will welcome in Selinsgrove Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. showdown.

As for Saturday afternoon Lewisburg benefited from pressure all day but was only able to capitalize once as Ben Liscum sent a ball near post for the game’s lone goal. James Koconis set the tally up with a cross through traffic that found Liscum for the finish.

“The ball was on the opposite side of the 18 and he just did a good job finding me,” Liscum said. “They didn’t close down in time and I was just able to slot it in.”

Lewisburg exhausted Williamsport throughout the day with pinpoint passes. It put Williamsport in chase mode for most of the day as it attempted to keep up with the Dragons.

“This year we have three midfielders who can switch the ball and ping it 40 yards,” Liscum said. “We also have the two fastest wingers in the District in my opinion. There are just so many ways we can attack the opposition this year. It’s a strength.”

It definitely was a strength against Williamsport as Lewisburg posted 32 shots with 14 going on goal. Liscum helped produce the first shot on goal when he pushed a feed into the box for Anthony Bhangdia. Liscum would then miss on a header before breaking through in the opening ten minutes.

Williamsport’s defense packed into the box, keeping Lewisburg’s offense at bay. The Millionaires were willing to let shots go from outside. Elliot Wannop was able to stop 13 of those attempts.

“We’ll give them shots at 25 yards, obviously not Liscum, but even his goal from inside the box,” Williamsport coach Lee Kaar said. “We were content with Elliot being able to not have very many issues with shots from 25 out. We were a little more compact then we normally are. When you go up against a team like Lewisburg you need to adjust. Our guys adjusted to the game plan.”

Williamsport had a chance in each half but struggled to produce much on the offensive end. The Millionaires made a push at the end with two yellow cards coming over the final ten minutes.

Jimmy Pombor was carded with 8:07 left to play, putting Williamsport’s offense at a disadvantage as it attempted to get back into the game. The Millionaires’ bench received a yellow with 2:39 left in the game.

Lewisburg 1, Williamsport 0

LEW 1 0—1

WIL 0 0—0

Goals: Lewisburg—Ben Liscum (James Koconis assist) 9:49.

Shots: Lewisburg—32, Williamsport—2. Shots on goal: Lewisburg—0, Williamsport—14. Corners: Lewisburg—10, Williamsport—2. Saves: Lewisburg—0 (Anthony Burns), Williamsport—13 (Elliot Wannop). Fouls: Lewisburg—6, Williamsport—7. Cards: Lewisburg—Bench (yellow) 46:54. Williamsport—Hemberth Pena-Vasquez (yellow) 35:24, Jimmy Pombor (yellow) 71:52; bench (yellow) 77:21.

Records: Lewisburg 6-0. Williamsport 3-2.

Next: Lewisburg at Danville, Thursday, 7 p.m. Selinsgrove at Williamsport, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.