Lewisburg, Pa.—Ella Reish described her team as being much better in the second half moments after she pulled her mask up and headed off the field after the game.

Lewisburg scored three second half goals and responded twice after Mifflinburg tied to win 4-2. The victory snapped a three-game slide for the Green Dragons, who received two goals along with an assist from Reish.

“Me and Sophie (Kilbride) work really well together on those short little passes,” Reish said. “It was an opportunity for us, and we scored on it.”

It was the opening goal of the game and the only one of the first half as Lewisburg was able to hold the initial advantage throughout the opening 40 minutes.

Reish, who found success on the wing throughout the game, pushed the ball by a defender and quickly turned to the goal. She found her target and kicked a low cross into the box. It found the target and gave Lewisburg the opening goal of the game.

Reish helped pressure Mifflinburg throughout the game. She finished with five shots on goal as Lewisburg posted 18 shots and 10 shots on goal in the contest. Reish also took some corners to help setup chances off set pieces.

“Our team always plays better in the second half,” Reish said. “We were connecting a lot better than in the first half. We were stepping to the ball more and getting it off quicker in midfield.”

Reish scored her first goal moments before the clock crossed into the final 20 minutes. She sent a hard shot from outside the 18 for a 3-2 lead. Her second goal, which ended the scoring for both teams, came from a breakaway she sent to the far post.

“We haven’t won a game and that motivated us to go for it and get those goals back,” Reish said. “It gives us a lot more confidence. People were getting down on themselves and I think they will be better moving forward.”

Amelia Keipke scored the first goal of the second half for Lewisburg when she booted a free kick over the keeper’s head. The tally came less than a minute after Miflfinburg was able to tie the game.

“That was our first time giving up a goal on a free kick,” Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. “We’ve been rock solid on defending free kicks and corners. Giving up two goals is not something we like to do. We have to fine tune the little things.”

Peyton Yocum had an assist and scored a goal for Mifflinburg. She leveled the game a little more than ten minutes into the second half when she beat the keeper to a ball for a quick shot at the net.

Lewisburg took its second lead when Keipke scored. Yocum then connected with Sarah Fitz inside the box for the Wildcats’ second goal to tie the game at 2-2.

“We came out with a little fire,” Hankamer said. “We hit the crossbar on a good free kick. We got the goal to tie it up. It was a back-and-forth game and for a coach it’s nerve racking.”

Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 2

MIFF 0 2—2

LEW 1 3—4

Goals: Lewisburg—Sophie Kilbride (Ella Reish assist) 31:14; Mifflinburg—Peyton Yocum (unassisted) 52:06; Lewisburg—Amerlia Keipke (unassisted), 53:20; Mifflinburg—Sarah Fitz (Peyton Yocum) 55:24; Lewisburg—Ella Reish (unassisted) 59:30; Lewisburg—Ella Reish (unassisted), 72:01.

Shots: Mifflinburg—11, Lewisburg—18. Shots on goal: Mifflinburg—7, Lewisburg—10. Corners: Mifflinburg—3, Lewisburg—4. Saves: Mifflinburg—6 (Kristi Benfield), Lewisburg—5 (Lauren Gross). Fouls: Mifflinburg—11, Lewisburg—4. Cards: Mifflinburg—none, Lewisburg—Terry Gerlinski (Lewisburg coach), yellow, 48:13.

Records: Mifflinburg 2-2. Lewisburg 2-3.

Next: Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.