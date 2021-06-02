Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) is calling it a career following the 2021-2022 NCAA Basketball season. Krzyzewski currently sits at the top of the record books for most wins in Division I history with 1,170.

Former Blue Devil Jon Scheyer is reportedly taking the reigns of the program following Coach K’s retirement.

The 74-year-old Coach K will end an illustrious career that came complete with five national championships spanning three decades. His five national titles are second best behind UCLA great John Wooden, who has ten. Coach K began his head coaching career at Army for five seasons before accepting the Duke Head Coaching position in 1980.

Since 1980, Coach K has led the Blue Devils to 12 final four appearances, 15 ACC tournament titles, and 12 ACC regular season titles. Krzyzewski also led team USA to three gold medals as Head Coach from 2005-2016.

The news comes just months after UNC’s former Head Coach Roy Williams announced his retirement ending an era of arguably the best rivalry in all of sports between Duke and UNC.