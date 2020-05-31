Wrestling and women’s basketball student-athletes honored by conference

University Park, Pa. -- Penn State senior student-athletes Nick Lee (wrestling) and Kayleigh Semion (women’s basketball) were among the 28 honorees named Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2019-20 academic year. The pair were chosen from a group of 350 students honored throughout the academic year who had displayed positive sportsmanship.

One member of each varsity sports team on every campus was chosen by his or her institution as a Sportsmanship Award honoree, and two Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners were then selected from each institution. All of the Sportsmanship Award winners have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.

In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

Lee, who was to be the No. 2 seed at this year’s NCAA Championship before the event was cancelled by the NCAA, has been a leader on the Nittany Lions on and off the mat for three seasons.

From the middle of his true freshman year when he had his redshirt pulled and went on to earn All-America honors, Lee has been the consummate teammate for head coach Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions.

An outstanding leader both on the mat and in the classroom, Lee leads by example and is cited by the Lion coaching staff as one of Penn State’s most disciplined wrestlers. Lee is a three-time National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National All-Academic honoree and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten pick.

Semion proved the value of hard work and dedication throughout her time at Penn State.

She began her career as a club basketball player and team manager before earning a roster spot during the 2017-18 season.

A consummate teammate, Semion made an impact both on and off the court for the Lady Lions and took on whatever role she was asked to. She provided a crucial spark off the bench and consistently performed as one of the team’s hardest-working student-athletes at practice.

Semion was a member of Penn State’s Athletic Director’s Leadership Veteran Leaders program and heavily involved in all of the Lady Lions’ community service initiatives. A true student-athlete, the Dunmore, Pennsylvania native is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. She graduated in May with a master’s degree in management and organizational leadership. She received her bachelor’s in kinesiology in August 2019.