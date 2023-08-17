Williamsport, Pa. — In a game with the slimmest margin for error, it was a lost fly ball in the sun that made the difference in the match up between Caribbean and Australia.

It was a high fly to second that Australia's Justin Jang fell on, allowing a runner to score from second. It was enough for Caribbean, last year’s International Champion, to capture a 2-1 win over the team from down under.

Both starting pitchers impressed in the opening inning, getting out of jams with runners in scoring position.

Australian teammates Zachary Martyn and Tom Hayhow reached on back-to-back walks before a mound visit from the Caribbean manager. Caribbean pitcher Helmir Helmijr benefited from the talk, striking out the next three batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

Helmijr retired the next seven batters before issuing a walk to Hayden Salmon, but he came back after the walk to record his seventh strikeout of the game. Justin Jang singled as the next at bat before Salmon was pulled.

Caribbean players Alexander Provacia Roach and Jay-Dlynn Wiel reached safely with consecutive singles to open the bottom of the first. Australian Adrian Jankuloski, without the benefit of a mound visit, struck out two and forced a pop fly out to second to end the inning.

Jankuloski nearly accomplished the feat again in the second inning when Sean Serverie and Nasir El-Ossais moved into scoring position with no outs. Martyn fanned the next two batters before a passed ball brought the first run of the game home. Jankuloski fanned the final batter of the inning to limit the bleeding.

Australia responded in the third when Jang and Martyn each singled to put Salmon into scoring position. Like the Caribbean, Salmon scored Australia’s first run on a passed ball. Nasir El-Ossais made a diving catch in left field to end the inning.

Caribbean 2, Australia 1

AUST 001 000—1 3 1

CAR 010 01X—2 5 1

Adrian Jankuloski, Beau Stockdale (3), and Isaac Meighan. Helmir Helmijr, Joshua Acosta Fernandez (2), Jay-Dlynn Wiel (5), and Nathan Nahr.

WP: Wiel. LP: Stockdale.

Top Australia hitters: Jaden Jang 1-2, 3B. Top Caribbean hitters: Helmijr 1-2.

Records: Australia 0-1. Caribbean 1-0.

