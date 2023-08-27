Williamsport, Pa. — Kuei-Shan Little League pounded Needville Little League 10-0 in four innings to claim the third-place spot at the Little League World Series on Sunday.
Fan Chen-Jun hit a home run, scored twice, and hit four runners in. He also struck out nine and scattered four hits over four innings.
Kuei-Shan Little League 10, Needville Little League 0 (4 innings)
NLL 000 0—0 4 0
KSLL 505 X—10 10 0
Colten Georgi, Michael Raven (3), and Easton Benge. Fan Chen-Jun and Chen Kai-Sheng.
WP: Chen-Jun. LP: Georgi.
Top Needville hitters: Heath Filipp 1-1, 2B. Top Kuei-Shan Hitters: Chen Kai-Sheng 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Liu You-An 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Lin Wei-Hong 1-1, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Fan Chen-Jun 2-2, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI.
Records: Needville 4-2. Kuei-Shan 5-1.
Southwest (Needville Little League) vs. Asia-Pacific (Kuei-Shan Little League)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!