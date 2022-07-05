Mill Hall, Pa. – Ryan Kissinger won the Friday night preliminary event of a two-day show, claiming the inaugural Founders’ Cup honoring speedway founders Del Shank and Teddy Reitz. Tommy Dawson won the Pro Stocks, Timmy Bittner won the 270s Micros, JT Ferry won the 600 Micros, and Blake Snyder won the 4-Cylinders.

Founders' Cup

Thirty-five RaceSaver Sprint cars signed in for competition for the Founders’ Cup. Dakota Schweikart and Steve Kenawell Jr. started on the front row for the 25-lap event. Kenawell took the early lead with Schweikart running in second.

By lap number five, Kenawell led Schweikart, Kissinger, Ken Duke Jr, and Garrett Bard. The event’s only caution occurred when Daryl Stimeling and Mike Melair tangled entering turn number one after the completion of lap five

By lap number seven, Kissinger managed to pass Schweikart, as Bard took fourth away from Duke. Kenawell and Kissinger were in a fierce battled as they weaved through lapped traffic. Kenawell continued to hold off the challenges from Kissinger until lap 14, when Kissinger made the winning pass.

On lap number 15, the top three consisting of Kissinger, Kenawell, and Bard were all in contention for the win. All three drivers were running different grooves around the speedway looking for any advantage to capture the Founders’ Cup.

Kissinger navigated lapped traffic to secure his third win of the season, over Kenawell, Bard, Duke, and Matt Tebbs. Sixth through tenth were Dakota Schweikart, Josh Beamer, Timmy Bittner, Zach Rhoades, and Austin Reed.

Heat races were won by Kenawell, Schweikart, Rhoades and Scott Lutz. The B-main was won by Tylor Cochran.

Pro Stock

Kris Orwig led the first two laps of the Pro Stock main event, until fourth place starter Tommy Dawson took over the top spot. Dawson was being chased by pole sitter Gary Mellott.

At the race’s midway point Dawson led Mellott, Rich Fye, Noah Jenson, and Brandon Moser. On lap number 13, Jensen passed Fye for the third spot.

At the finish it was Dawson securing his 7th career victory at the speedway over Mellott, Jensen, Fye, and Moser. Sixth through tenth were Noah Kissinger, Robert Tressler, Brad Benton, Cory Long, and Orwig.

Heat races were won by Jenson and Dawson.

270 Micro Sprint

Polesitter Logan Hammaker brought the field to the green flag for the 270 Micro Sprint feature. Hammaker was challenged by Nick Weitzel and Timmy Bitner. Bittner took the runner up postion on lap number five.

At the midway point, Hammaker led Bittner, Whitesel, Tom Quiggle, and Skeetz Hockenbrock. With three laps remaining, Bittner made a pass for the lead. Whitesel also got around Hammaker on the final lap. Bittner secured the win over Whitesel, Hammaker, Hockenbrock, and Mac Wert. Sixth through tenth were Gary Keister, Zachary Glass, Jillian Maurer, Evan Dickey, and Kyler Stahl.

Micro Sprint

JT Ferry started on the pole for the 600 Micro Sprint feature event. He quickly took the lead with Cody Hauck and Sierra Hauck running in the top three. By lap number five, Ferry led C. Hauck, S. Hauck, Mikey Smith, and Trevor Teats. Hauck closed in on Ferry on several occasions but couldn’t get by the youngster until the white flag lap. Hauck made a pass for the lead as the top exited turn two.

As they entered turn three, Ferry drove in low and put a slide job on Hauck to reclaim the lead exiting turn number four. Third was Sierra Hauck, followed by Smith and Teats. Jeffrey Weaver was fourth, Maverick Coffey seventh, and Timmy Bittner was eighth.

4-Cylinder

In the 4-Cylinder division, fourth place starter Shawn Stahl lead the race until lap number six. Blake Snyder, who started seventh led lap number six. Stahl reclaimed the lead the one lap later with Snyder back out in front on lap number eight. Snyder held on for the victory over Stahl and Tim Raup.

Stahl and Raup failed post-race inspections. Anthony Potter was credited by second followed by Chris Small, Ryan Unger, Andrew Rickets, Chole Smith, Joe May, Donald Wynn, Tyler Stahl, and Troy Bennett.



FRIDAY RESULTS:

SPRINTS: 1. Ryan Kissinger 2. Steve Kennawell Jr. 3. Garrett Bard 4. Ken Duke Jr. 5. Matt Tebbs 6. Dakota Schweikart 7. Josh Beamer 8. Timmy Bittner 9. Zach Rhodes 10. Austin Reed 11. Dale Schweikart 12. Tylor Cochran 13. Scott Lutz 14. Dustin Prettyleaf 15. Andrew Boyer 16. Nathan Pierce 17. Reed Thompson 18. Todd Lynn 19. Logan Jones 20. Austin Greenland 21. Dave Guss Jr. 22. Domanic Melair 23. Daryl Stimeling 24. Mike Melair. DNS Wyatt Walizer, Jacoby Gomola, Ryan Lynn, Josh Fox, Johnny Smith, Levi Brungard, Erick Knopp, Kyle Knopp, Jeffrey Weaver, Mariah Romig, Corey Brungard.



PRO STOCKS: 1. Tommy Dawson 2. Gary Mellott 3. Noah Jenson 4. Rich Fye 5. Brandon Moser 6. Noah Kissinger7 Robert Tressler 8. Brad Benton 9. Cory Long 10 Kris Orwig 11. Todd Geyer 12. Tom Dawson Sr. 13. AY Schilling



270 MICROS: 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Cody Siegel 4. Jeff Haefke 5, Nick Whitesel 6. Logan Hammaker 7. Skeetz Hockenbrock 8. Mac Wert 9. Luke Hess 1o. Tyler Groft 11. Tom Quiggle 12. Evan Dickey 13. Mathew Dixson 14. Cory Stabley 15. Troy Whitesel 16. Troy Groft DNS: Matt Dixon

600 MICROS: 1. JT Ferry 2. Cody Hauck 3. Sierra Hauck 4. Mikey Smith 5. Trevor Teats 6. Jeffrey Weaver 7. Maverick Coffey 8 Timmy Bittner DNS Mitchell Holden



4 CYLINDERS: 1. Blake Snyder 2 Anthony Potter 3. Chris Small 4.

Ryan Unger 5. Andrew Ricketts 6. Chole Smith 7. Joe May 8. Donald Wynn 9. Tyler Stahl 10. Troy Bennett 11. Nick Snook 12. Chelsea Harris 13. Summer Beachel 14. Zak Kline 15. Joey Snook 16. Coty Maines 17. Hunter Flook 18. John Baney 19. Adam Harris 20. Larry Beacher Jr. DQ Shawn Stahl, Tim Raup DNS Scott Englert, Michael Barrett.

Saturday night racing

A record 36 sprint cars signed in for RaceSaver Sprint Car competition during the 3rd annual Nittany 40 on Saturday. Time trails determined the heat race starting positions, with Johnny Smith setting fast time in flight A and Dominic Melair setting fast time in flight B.

Heat races were won by Austin Reed, Josh Beamer, Domanic Melair, and Ryan Kissinger. Austin Greenland won the B-Main.



Jeffrey Weaver and Austin Reed started on the front row of the 40-lap Nittany 40. On the initial start the red flag came out when Greenland and Ken Duke tangled on the front stretch with Greenland’s car rolling over. With a complete restart, Reed quickly took the lead with Weaver, Johnny Smith, Garret Bard, and Ryan Kissinger in the top five.



On lap number eight, Johnny Smith moved into the second spot with Weaver maintaining third. By lap 10, the leaders began to encounter lapped traffic. Garrett Bard, who started fourth, passed Weaver on lap number 14. The top three raced through lapped traffic.

Bard closed in on Smith and took second place on lap 17 and set his sights on Reed. At the halfway point of the race, Reed continued to lead with Bard in a close second followed by Smith, Weaver, and Matt Tebbs. The top three were in close contention and as they battled through lapped traffic. Bard continued to pressure Reed with Smith running a close third.



Bard made a pass on lap 39 in turns one and two, but the lap was not scored complete as a two-car incident brought out the caution. The cation gave Reed the break he needed and allow him to restart the race in front of Bard. He led the final lap to claim the victory over Bard, Tylor Cochran was a late charger in the race as he took third with seven laps remaining after starting eleventh.

Fourth and fifth were Kissinger and Weaver. Sixth through tenth were Ken Duke Jr. Dakota Schweikart, Josh Beamer, Mike Alleman, and Matt Tebbs.

270 Micro Nationals

Jeffrey Weaver drew the pole postion for the 270 Micro Nationals alongside Timmy Bittner. Weaver led the opening lap over Bittner and Tyler Clowes, Corey Stabley moved into the third spot by lap number four. Weaver and Bittner continued to battle as the field encountered lapped traffic by lap number 11.

Weaver and Bittner remained first and second throughout the entire race. Cory Stabley finished third, Clowes was fourth and Shawn Musser was fifth. Sixth through tenth were Zachary Glass, Skeetz Hockenbrock, Evan Dickey, Jillian Maurer, and Mathew Dixson.

Pro Stocks

Noah Kissinger and Rich Fye led the field of Pro Stocks to the green flag. Fye took the lead by the first circuit with Cory Long moving into second place. At the midway point, Fye lead Long, Tommy Dawson, Brandon Moser, and Noah Jensen. Jensen took the third place on lap number 14.

Fye lead every lap of the nonstop feature event, claiming his seventh career victory. The win occurred over Corey Long, Jenson, Moser, and Kissinger. Sixth through tenth were Dawson, Robert Tressler, Todd Geyer, and Tom Dawson Sr.

4-Cylinders

In the 4-Cylinders Shawn Stahl lead all 12 laps to claim the main event. Larry Beacher ran second for the majority of the race, but was passed by Coty Maines with one lap remaining. Stahl earned the victory over Maines, Blake Snyder, Larry Beacher, and Matt Weaver.



The speedway returns this Friday, July 8th with another Toner Napa Auto Parts Summer Sprint Car Series featuring the URC sprint cars. Gates will open at 5PM, Racing at 7PM. For the latest speedway information visit www.clintoncountyspeedway.com



SATURDAY RESULTS:

SPRINTS: 1 Austin Reed 2. Garrett Bard 3. Tylor Cochran 4. Ryan Kissinger 5. Jeffrey Weaver 6. Ken Duke Jr. 7. Dakota Schweikart 8. Josh Beamer 9. Mike Alleman 10. Matt Tebbs 11. Josh Fox 12. Dale Schweikart 13. Timmy Bittner 14. Dustin Prettyleaf 15. Corey Brungard 16. Levi Brungard 17. Jacob Gromola 18. Domanic Melair 19. Johnny Smith 20. Jarrett Cavalet 21. Ryan Lynn 22. Wyatt Walizer 23. Mike Melair 24. Austin Greenland DNS Daryl Stimeling, Erick Knopp, Steve Kenawell Jr. Todd Lynn, Reed Thompson, Logan Jones, Kruz Kepner, Dave Guss Jr. , Kyle Knopp, Andy Mahan, Mariah Romig, Andrew Boyer.



270 Micros: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Cory Stabley 4. Tyler Clowes 5. Shaun Musser 6. Zachary Glass 7. Skeetz Hockenbrok 8. Evan Dickey 9. Jillian Maurer 10. Matt Dixson 11. Steve Fernburg 12. Larry Dickey 13. Logan Hammaker 14. Kyler Stahl 15. Hunter Zimmerman 16. Mac Wert.



PRO STOCKS 1. Rich Fye 2. Cory Long 3. Noah Jensen 4. Brandon Moser 5. Noah Kissinger 6. Tommy Dawson 7. Robert Tressler 8. Todd Geyer DNS Tom Dawson Sr.



4-CYLINDERS: 1. Shawn Stahl 2. Coty Maines 3. Blake Snyder 4. Larry Beacher Jr. 5. Matt Weaver 6. Andrew Ricketts 7. Scott Englert 8. Donald Wynn 9. Ryan Unger 10. Eric Brungard 11. Chris Small 12. Anthony Potter 13. Chloe Smith 14. Tyler Stahl 15. Nick Snook 16. Troy Bennett 17. Robert Dorman 18. Toby Maines 19. Chelsea Harris 20. Summer Beachel 21. Zak Kline 22. Joey Snook DNS Cody Stover, Bryun Hackenberg.