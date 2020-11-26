The Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens, which the NFL announced Wednesday was rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 29, will kick off at 1:15 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on NBC on Sunday.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday night, Nov. 26, a primetime Thanksgiving night game, but was changed after members of the Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The NFL stated they moved the game 'out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.' The decision was made in consultation with medical experts.