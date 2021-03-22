Williamsport—According to Netsdaily.com, St. John Neumann graduate Alize Johnson will continue his professional playing career with the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wonjnarowski and the New York post both confirmed the report earlier in the day.

During his most recent stint with the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905, Johnson helped the team to a 12-3 record. Johnson averaged 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds throughout the season. Those averages through 15 games garnered MVP consideration from the league.

His play also encouraged a handful of teams gain interest in Johnson’s services, including the Magic, Raptors, Rockets, Spurs, and Suns along with the Nets.

Johnson was the No. 50 pick in the 2018 draft. He has appeared in 31 NBA games, all for the Indiana Pacers. Those games were stretched over two seasons. Johnson averaged two points and 2.8 rebounds per contest over the 31-game run.

Johnson’s contract with the Nets is a 10-day contract. Johnson could be extended for a second 10-day contract or released outright from his current deal should the Nets require a roster spot.