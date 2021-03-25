Just two days after signing a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Alize Johnson suited up in his new colors and saw his first flash of action.

Facing the number one team in the NBA, the Utah Jazz, the Nets were without superstars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Blake Griffin.

If there was a time to seize his opportunity, it was last night, and Johnson did just that, recording a double double in the Nets 118-88 loss on the road.

Coming off the bench, Johnson recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 11-15 from the field and proved why he was a coveted free agent following the end of his NBA G-league season in which he helped to lead the Raptors 905 to the playoff semi-finals.

“He was great” Head Coach Steve Nash said of Johnson in a press conference following the Nets loss. “Stuffed the stat sheet, played good defense, and gave us tons of energy” he said.

Johnson will continue to try to make the most of his current contract in hopes of being extended when this 10-day contract is up. The Nets will travel to Detroit on Friday for their next game.