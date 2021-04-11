Williamsport, Pa. – Alize Johnson was given two 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets in an effort to make their team.

He cashed those in for a new multi-year deal that could be worth up to $4.1 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Through his two 10-day contracts, Johnson averaged 7.8 points on 65.7% shooting and 5.8 rebounds in just six appearances with the Nets.

On March 24, Johnson made his debut with the team against the Utah Jazz by scoring 23 points to go with 15 rebounds and two steals.

Johnson was a second-round pick for the Indiana Pacers and has played in 31 NBA games. He has also made appearances with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Raptors 905 in three G League seasons.