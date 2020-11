According to the Athletic's Blake Murphy the Toronto Raptors signed former St. John Neumann standout Alize Johnson to their camp roster.

Johnson was a 2018 second-round pick of the Indiana Pacers. He played in 31 games with the Pacers, but spent much of his time in the G-League. He averaged 19.5 points and 13.4 rebounds in 50 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Players will report Monday for COVID-19 testing with group practices scheduled to begin on Dec. 4, according to Raptors HQ.