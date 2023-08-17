Williamsport, Pa. — Japan narrowly defeated Cuba, throwing the second combined no-hitter, in yet another international pitching duel of opening day action in the Little League World Series.

Japanese pitcher Hinata Uchigaki went five strong innings of no-hit baseball, retiring 13 of his 15 outs by way of strikeout. Uchigaki had the Cuban hitters in between decisions for the duration of the game with a blazing fastball that was complemented by an off-speed pitch that seemed to fall off the face of the earth.

Akito Masuda came on in relief for the Japanese team to finish off the last three outs, securing the win for Japan who advances into the winners bracket.

On the flip side, Cuban pitcher Luis Gurriel threw a gem himself, only allowing one hit and striking out six, through his four innings of work. An RBI double in the first inning by Yohei Yamaguchi was his only blemish. Gurriel labored through deep and disciplined Japan at bats running his pitch count up to 84.

On Gurriel's 85th pitch of the game, with just one out and runners on second and third, Japan P Hinati Uchigaki lined a laser beam right at Cuba SS Edgar Torrez who easily doubled up the Japanese runner at third.

"I was nervous at the time of the at-bat" Yohei Yamaguchi said about his plate appearance prior to his game deciding RBI double, and sole hit of the game. "My coach told me we have to do something in the batters box, and it helped me relax to swing."

Cuba, making its debut appearance in the Little League World Series, showed pride being the first team to represent their country.

"I am very proud of being the manager of this team here, being the first one from Cuba managing here, and I'm very proud of my players and what they do," Cuban Manager Vladimir Vargas said following the loss.

The Cuban team will face the loser of Caribbean vs Australia on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Japan advances to face Mexico on Friday at 5 p.m.

Japan 1, Cuba 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E

Japan 1 0 0 0 0 0 --1 1 0

Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0--0 0 0

W: Hinata. L: Gurriel

Japan: Yamaguchi 1-1, RBI, BB; Taiga 0-0, 2 BB

Cuba: Torrez 0-1, BB; Aparicio 0-1 BB.

