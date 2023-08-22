Williamsport, Pa. — Japan and Panama went toe-to-toe in a heavyweight battle to survive and advance in the 2023 Little League World Series Tuesday evening. In the end, Japan delivered the final blows to Panama's season, winning the showdown by a score of 5-4.

Less than 24 hours after being no-hit and run-ruled by Asia-Pacific, Japan came out firing with Akito Masuda singling for Japan in the first at bat of the game. Japan showed great patience and fight at the plate, working two more runners on base by way of walks. On a tough play in the gap, Japan struck first and took a 2-0 lead on an Omar Vargas error.

After only garnering one base runner through three innings — on a dropped third strike in the first inning — Panama found a way to spark some fire its its offense in the fourth inning.

Edilberto Venado led off the inning with a single to get Panama's first hit of the game. Two uncharacteristic errors by the Japan team on two consecutive plays left Panama with a bases-loaded no-out situation that Panama's Nessin Santos capitalized on.

Santos drove a ball to the right center gap as two runs scored easily, and an errant throw allowed another Panama run to cross the plate and take a 3-2 lead. After another wild pitch and dropped third strike, Panama completed the rally and took a 4-2 lead into the top of the fifth inning.

Allan Rodriguez came in for Panama in relief with two on and no outs, as his appearance marked the fourth consecutive game coming in to help close a game out. After walking in a run, Rodriguez was able to secure the third out and keep the Panamanian team ahead for the time being.

In the top of the sixth inning, the fireworks and drama began with Japan down to its final out with a runner on third. With two outs — and their season on the line — a confident Yohei Yamaguchi laid down a beautifully-placed bunt that pitcher Allan Rodriguez corralled gracefully. As Rodriguez tried to pull the ball from his glove he couldn't do so cleanly which forced an errant throw to first and allowied the tying run to cross the plate for Japan.

"I thought that Panama didn't imagine a bunt so that's why I gave the signal, and also Yamaguchi is so fast so I trust his legs" Japan Manager Toyo Hirooko said.

"I don't have confidence about the bunt but my manager gave me the signal and he trusts me, so I had more confidence" Yamaguchi said.

A Japan single by Nobuaki Sakaue would plate another run and give Japan the lead for good.

"I think I made mistakes last game," Sakaue said. "I wanted to contribute to the team," he added, grinning ear-to-ear, knowing he certainly did.

A masterful run in their Little League World Series debut came to an end for the Panama team and Manager Oliver Arcia who carried themselves with grace, class, and humility throughout the tournament.

With tears running down his face, his eyes hidden behind sunglasses, Arcia made a brief statement postgame.

I just want to thank Williamsport, and everybody here," Arcia said. "I'm thankful for the experience the kids have had. I'm sorry, but the team needs me and I just want to go back and be with them," he added as he made his exit.

Panama ended the tournament 2-2, losing both decisive losses by one run a piece, while Japan bounced back like a contender to survive and battle it out with Mexico to get within one game of the International Championship.

Japan 5, Panama 4

Japan 200 012 — 5 6 4

Panama 000 400 — 4 2 2

WP: H. Uchigaki LP: A. Rodriguez

Japan: Y. Matsumura 1-2, run; H. Uchigaki 0-1, 2 runs, 2 walks; N. Sakaue 1-3, RBI.

Panama: N. Santos 1-1, run, 2 RBI; E. Venado 1-1, run.

Records: Japan 3-1 Panama 2-2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.