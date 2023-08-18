Williamsport, Pa. — Japan and Mexico faced off Friday in a three-hour game that featured 10 walks, four players hit by pitch, and 20 runners left on base. Japan, coming off a 1-0 win against Cuba in which they only registered one hit, was able to get the wheels turning offensively to match the pitching effort thus far.

Japan struck early with a Daimu Nakano hit that he aggressively turned into a double in the second at-bat of the game. With runners on second and third, Taiga Tsutsui hit a sacrifice fly to take the lead. In the next at bat, Nakano capitalized on his aggressive baserunning from earlier in the inning as he scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 2-0.

"I couldn't hit the last game, so I just changed my mentality and it connected" said Japan second baseman Nakano, who went 2-2 with two doubles on the day.

Japan was able to force Mexico to make a pitching move from Jorge Villa after 31 first-inning pitches. Jamil Mandujano coming on in relief was able to escape the inning without further damage as he forced a groundout to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Mexico came firing back at Japan instantly with two successful bunt attempts to begin the game. Mexico seemingly stole a run after Johnathan Juarez was caught in a rundown between first and second. Jorge Lizarraga rounded third and sprinted for an uncovered home plate but was called out on the tag by pitcher Akito Masuda, who won the race back to the plate. Mexico didn't challenge the call on the field by the home plate umpire, though it looked as if Lizarraga was under the tag.

Jamil Mandujano, who had just gotten Mexico out of their bases-loaded jam, delivered an RBI single to center field, cracking into the Japan lead and ending an exciting first inning 2-1.

"I gave up the one run, but i just changed my mentality to the next innings," said Japan pitcher Akito Masudo, who now has pitched 4.1 innings through the team' first two games with only one run surrendered.

Mexico walked the bases loaded as Japan threatened again in the second inning. Another Mexico pitcher, Jorge Cota, was entrusted to escape the jam and did, only surrendering one run by way of a hit batter before forcing a ground out to end the inning with bases loaded again.

For the next three innings and the first five in total, Japan was able to apply pressure loading the bases each and every inning. Two hit batters in consecutive innings, a walk, and a sacrifice fly was all Japan was able to muster out of the four straight bases-loaded situations, giving them a 6-1 lead but keeping them at bay by way of Mexico grinding each inning out to diminish damage.

Though the deficit projects a different story, Mexico fought hard and kept Japan's scoring in check, despite the potential offensive outburst Japan teased.

"Our most important thing on our team is the pitchers, They can control their nerves, they continued to pitch, said Mexico Manager Francisco Fimbres. "I'm waiting for the next game to lose the nerves from the cameras."

Mexico will head into their next matchup against the winner of Canada vs Europe-Africa looking to get the bats hot, as Japan will look ahead to their next game against Asia-Pacific.

Japan 6, Mexico 1

Japan 211 200 -- 6 8 1

Mexico 100 00X -- 1 3 1

WP: A. Masuda LP: J. Villa

Japan: D. Nakano 2-3, 2 2B; H. Uchigaki 1-2, 2B, run.

Mexico: J. Lizarraga 2-2; J. Mandujano 1-2, RBI.

Records: Japan 2-0 Mexico 0-1

