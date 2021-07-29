Williamsport, Pa. — A trip to Mansfield, meeting with players and speaking with the coach, was all Loyalsock’s Idris Ali needed to convince him he wanted to pursue the next level of education and athletics in Tioga County.

“When I took the visit, I got to meet the coach and talk to the players,” Ali said. “The players came up and greeted me. It made me feel more at home.”

The benefit of feeling like a home for Ali is that it will be close to his actual home. Mansfield is a little less than an hour away from Loyalsock. Family and friends will be able to watch Ali grow as a college athlete.

“This is an opportunity to play there,” Ali said. “I can prove I can play there. It’s getting late in the game, and it’s been a longtime coming for this decision. I’m just glad I get to make my decision and not have to worry about it anymore.”

Ali, who will hope to help turnaround a team that finished with six wins last year, hasn’t decided on a major, but says something business related will likely be the choice.

Ali had a decorated high school career in both basketball as well as track and field. His senior year, nearly cut short due to COVID restrictions, is one any person would take. He played a pivotal role on Loyalsock’s state championship in basketball. He also won a medal with a third-place finish in the long jump at state track.

“It’s really crazy and a great way to end my senior season,” Ali said. “I don’t think there’s a better way to end the season. I’m just glad I got to experience it all.”