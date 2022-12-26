Name, image, and likeness (NIL) arrangements have become a hot topic in the world of college sports. These deals allow student-athletes to monetize their fame and use their likenesses for marketing purposes, something that was previously prohibited.

In a recent development, four Penn State football players have signed NIL deals with Inch & Co, a construction company based in York, Pennsylvania. As part of the deal, the players received Tesla sedans with Inch & Co branding on them.

While the Tesla sedans are sure to turn heads, Inch & Co, sees this as more than just a marketing opportunity.

“This isn’t just an advertising opportunity, it’s an investment opportunity,” said Cambria Bailey, Marketing Director of Inch & Co., in a press release from the company.

In an NIL era that is just beginning, college athletic department leaders are trying to find the best ways to utilize these new partnerships.

Penn State Director of Athletics, Pat Kraft, has expressed a desire to protect the interests of the school's student-athletes and give them every opportunity to succeed in the NIL space.

“If I can give you all the opportunities to be successful, and then you tap into our alumni base, and we have the second most CEOs in the country, and their businesses start to utilize our athletes to tell their story, that’s where you can be successful,” Kraft said.

This is just one example of the NIL arrangements that have been popping up in recent months. Other Penn State football players have secured deals such as children's books, t-shirt jerseys, and partnerships with local businesses. These deals provide a way for the athletes to monetize their fame and build their personal brands.

Overall, the trend of NIL arrangements in college sports has been a positive development for student-athletes individually, allowing them to benefit financially from their hard work and dedication to their sport and build their personal brands.

The challenge now lies within each NCAA institution, like Penn State University, to figure out how to best make it work for their athletic programs as a whole.

Which student-athlete gets what deal? How much is enough? And where is the line drawn between being a student and an athlete?" So far Kraft and the Nittany Lions are embracing those questions.

“(It’s) something that we need to embrace, and that’s okay. We’ve got the power of over 740,000 living alumni. And a huge percentage of those people care deeply about this place. If we can get all those people pulling the rope in the same direction, this is an opportunity for us. We just need to convince everybody that this is the right way forward for us. And I think that’s a huge piece of this.”

