Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age.

But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League.

The parents backing Honolulu Little League had made sacrifices to help get their boys to Williamsport. They also bonded, much like their children scattered throughout the Honolulu roster.

The spirit of Aloha was something all the parents and kids embraced. The small things, like gifting media members a bag filled with treats from back home, separated the Honolulu faithful as they were supportive and gracious throughout the entire 12-day tournament.

“The best part has been just being around the other families,” Kepa Wong said. “The kids have been bonding in the dorms and spending time together. For us parents, it’s been about experiencing the things around the city and hanging out with the other parents.”

For the group of 14 parents, relatives, and countless other supporters, Williamsport offered a unique experience. They spent just about as much time together exploring the surrounding areas as the kids had hitting and throwing baseballs.

“The people here have treated us like one their own,” James Lancaster said. “They support Hawaii. They’ve given us nothing but Aloha. They’ve been treating us well and there’s a lot of things to do here.”

The parents took in all the sights Williamsport had to offer. They enjoyed cookouts and ice cream, a thriving downtown area that hosted a parade and street fair, and plenty of baseball.

Father Ivan Sakamoto watched as his son, Cohen, became the most dominant pitcher in Williamsport. Despite seeing him more than any pitcher on the team, it wasn't easy on Ivan.

“You never know what you’re going to get on any given day,” Ivan Sakamoto said of watching his son pitch. “This is baseball and there’s never a perfect day. Luckily for this team, you just never know. This week might have been Cohen’s week, but it could very well be any other of those kids.”

Every start had gotten bigger, which meant the parents had to put in extra work. They cooked musubi for the players to give them a small piece of home.

The support extended to ice cream trips, laser tag, and simply giving the players a place to feel safe as the navigated their way through one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“It’s a great experience just being here with the other parents,” Wong said. “It’s a great accomplishment for the kids. Being around the other parents and being in the city, the atmosphere is just unbelievable.”

The spirit of Honolulu seeped into the being of the 2022 Little League World Series, as other teams worked to recreate what made Honolulu so special.

“At the end of the day you just couldn’t ask for a better group of families,” Ivan Sakamoto said. “The parents make the Spam Musubi before the games and pack everything they can from Hawaii and bring it with them. It’s unbelievable what they are able to do.”

The coaches appreciated the support too.

Honolulu Manager Gerald Oda spoke highly of the parents’ roles with their kids, which made his job during the tournament a little easier.

“Have parents who understand what you’re trying to do,” Oda said. “For us as coaches, its' about reinforcing what they’ve been taught at home.”

From setting an example most teams strive from, to producing on the field and setting a highly competitive bar, Honolulu accomplished everything it set out to do at the Little League World Series.

With outstanding parents laying the foundation for 14 exceptional kids and three coaches and one manager teaching them the discipline it takes to play at this level, it was easy to see why Honolulu enjoyed so much success in Williamsport.

That barely covers the team's play on the field, which was good enough to earn it the honor of being named the best Little League team in the world. From the Aloha Spirit to sportsmanship, Honolulu Little League left a lasting impression on a small city tucked away in the middle of Pennsylvania.

The two locations seem a world apart, but they were brought together by a special team, coaches and managers, and parents and fans. Honolulu might be the World Champions, but it has accomplished something much more special as the Aloha Spirit will live on in Williamsport through all the people they’ve touched.

