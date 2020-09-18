Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.
District 4 Week 2 Football
9/18
Athens (1-0) at Wyalusing (1-0)
Bloomsburg (1-0) at Southern Columbia (0-0)
Bucktail (0-1) at Muncy (1-0)
Canton (1-0) at Athens (1-0)
Montoursville (1-0) at Central Columbia (1-0)
CMVT (0-1) at South Williamsport (0-1)
East Juniata (0-0) at Danville (1-0)
Warrior Run (0-1) at Hughesville (0-1)
Jersey Shore (1-0) at Shikellamy (0-1)
Lewisburg (0-1) at Mifflinburg (0-1)
Milton (0-1) at Shamokin (0-1)
Northwest (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)
North Penn-Mansfield (0-0) at Wellsboro (1-0)
Selinsgrove (1-0) at Central Mountain (1-0)
Troy (0-1) at Towanda (0-1)
District 6 Week 2 Football
9/18
Central (1-0) at Belleftone (0-1)
Huntingdon (0-1) at Bald Eagle Area (0-1)
Penns Valley (0-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0)
District 4 Week 1 Football Results
9/11
Athens 10, Sayre 7
Montgomery 43, Bucktail 16
Canton 34, Troy 28 OT
Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7
Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6
Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7
Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7
Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7
Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6
Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6
Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0
Williamsport 43, Greater Nanticoke 18
District 4 Week 1 Football Results
9/12
Northwest Area 36, CMVT 6
Bloomsburg 34, Hughesville 6
District 6 Week 1 Football Results
Central 33, BEA 9
Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13
Clearfield 27 Penns Valley 0