2020-09-13 Hunter Wolfley Midd-West 2.jpg

Midd-West running back Hunter Wolfley breaks away from a tackler for a gain during a game at Montoursville on September 11, 2020. 

 Brett Crossley

District 4 Week 2 Football 

9/18

Athens (1-0) at Wyalusing (1-0)

Bloomsburg (1-0) at Southern Columbia (0-0)

Bucktail (0-1) at Muncy (1-0)

Canton (1-0) at Athens (1-0)

Montoursville (1-0) at Central Columbia (1-0)

CMVT (0-1) at South Williamsport (0-1)

East Juniata (0-0) at Danville (1-0)

Warrior Run (0-1) at Hughesville (0-1)

Jersey Shore (1-0) at Shikellamy (0-1)

Lewisburg (0-1) at Mifflinburg (0-1)

Milton (0-1) at Shamokin (0-1)

Northwest (1-0) at Montgomery (1-0)

North Penn-Mansfield (0-0) at Wellsboro (1-0)

Selinsgrove (1-0) at Central Mountain (1-0)

Troy (0-1) at Towanda (0-1) 

District 6 Week 2 Football 

9/18

Central (1-0) at Belleftone (0-1)

Huntingdon (0-1) at Bald Eagle Area (0-1)

Penns Valley (0-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0) 

District 4 Week 1 Football Results 

9/11

Athens 10, Sayre 7

Montgomery 43, Bucktail 16

Canton 34, Troy 28 OT

Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7

Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6

Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7

Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7           

Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7

Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7              

Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6  

Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6

Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0

Williamsport 43, Greater Nanticoke 18 

9/12

Northwest Area 36, CMVT 6

Bloomsburg 34, Hughesville 6   

District 6 Week 1 Football Results

Central 33, BEA 9

Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13

Clearfield 27 Penns Valley 0

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.