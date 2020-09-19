Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.
District 4 Week 2 Football
9/18
Athens (1-0) at Wyalusing (1-0) postponed
Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0
Muncy 42, Bucktail 24
Montoursville 55, Central Columbia 3
Danville 55, Midd-West 22
Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13
Jersey Shore 53, Shikellamy 0
Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14
Shamokin 37, Milton 6
Northwest 21, Montgomery 10
North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14
Central Mountain 7, Selinsgrove 3
Troy 35, Towanda 0
Williamsport 35, Wyoming Area 14
District 6 Week 2 Football
9/18
Central 26, Bellefonte 14
Bald Eagle Area 46, Huntingdon 6
Penns Valley (0-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0) postponed
District 4 Week 1 Football Results
9/11
Athens 10, Sayre 7
Montgomery 43, Bucktail 16
Canton 34, Troy 28 OT
Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7
Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6
Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7
Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7
Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7
Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6
Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6
Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0
Williamsport 43, Greater Nanticoke 18
District 4 Week 1 Football Results
9/12
Northwest Area 36, CMVT 6
Bloomsburg 34, Hughesville 6
District 6 Week 1 Football Results
Central 33, BEA 9
Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13
Clearfield 27 Penns Valley 0