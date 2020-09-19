2020-09-18 Huntingdon at BEA Football 6.jpg

BEA Hayden Vaughn breaks away from a Huntingdon defenders for a big gain during a game on September 18, 2020. 

 Brett Crossley

District 4 Week 2 Football

9/18

Athens (1-0) at Wyalusing (1-0) postponed

Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0

Muncy 42, Bucktail 24

Montoursville 55, Central Columbia 3

Danville 55, Midd-West 22

Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13

Jersey Shore 53, Shikellamy 0

Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14

Shamokin 37, Milton 6

Northwest 21, Montgomery 10

North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14

Central Mountain 7, Selinsgrove 3

Troy 35, Towanda 0

Williamsport 35, Wyoming Area 14

District 6 Week 2 Football

9/18

Central 26, Bellefonte 14

Bald Eagle Area 46, Huntingdon 6

Penns Valley (0-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0) postponed

District 4 Week 1 Football Results

9/11

Athens 10, Sayre 7

Montgomery 43, Bucktail 16

Canton 34, Troy 28 OT

Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7

Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6

Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7

Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7           

Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7

Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7              

Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6  

Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6

Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0

Williamsport 43, Greater Nanticoke 18 

District 4 Week 1 Football Results

9/12

Northwest Area 36, CMVT 6

Bloomsburg 34, Hughesville 6   

District 6 Week 1 Football Results

Central 33, BEA 9

Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13

Clearfield 27 Penns Valley 0