District 4 Week 1 Football 

9/11

Sayre at Athens 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Bucktail 7 p.m.

Canton at Troy 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg (at Selinsgrove) 7 p.m.

Wellsboro at Cowanesque Valley 7 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg 7 p.m.

Shamokin at Jersey Shore 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Montoursville 7 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Central Mountain 7 p.m.

Wyalusing at Towanda 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Greater Nanticoke 7 p.m. 

9/12

Northwest Area at CMVT 1 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Hughesville 7 p.m. 

District 6 Week 1 Football

Central at BEA 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Tyrone 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Penns Valley 7 p.m.

