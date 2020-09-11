Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.
District 4 Week 1 Football
9/11
Sayre at Athens 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Bucktail 7 p.m.
Canton at Troy 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg (at Selinsgrove) 7 p.m.
Wellsboro at Cowanesque Valley 7 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg 7 p.m.
Shamokin at Jersey Shore 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Montoursville 7 p.m.
Muncy at Warrior Run 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Central Mountain 7 p.m.
Wyalusing at Towanda 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Greater Nanticoke 7 p.m.
9/12
Northwest Area at CMVT 1 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Hughesville 7 p.m.
District 6 Week 1 Football
Central at BEA 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Tyrone 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley 7 p.m.