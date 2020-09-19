Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Wingate, Pa. — Bald Eagle Area kicked off the home portion of its schedule with a dominant 46-8 win over Huntingdon.

The attendance was announced as 250, but despite the limited attendance there was plenty of passion.

The Eagles relied on Garrett Burns, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 74 yards and another touchdown.

It was quite a way to kick off the home schedule, but it will have to be something BEA will hang on to as Penns Valley postponed next week’s game. The Eagles will attempt to get a new team on the schedule.

It will be a developing story throughout the weekend and possibly into next week.

As for Friday’s game, it came down to a little trickery as BEA opted to kick an onside kickoff early in the second quarter. It came on the heels of a 41-yard touchdown run from Burns.

Carter Stere pooched the ball behind Huntingdon’s front line of the kickoff team and was quickly retrieved.

Burns opened the ensuing possession with an incompletion but came back to complete a 32-yard pass to Mike Snyder. Burns then finished off the drive himself with a three-yard burst through the Bobcats’ defensive line.

“Onside kicks, we were preparing for them all week,” Stere said. “We found their weakness and we knew we could exploit it. And whenever we got it, I was so happy. It was a like a dream come true right there.”

Burns completed 12 passes for 244 yards and two scores. He also ran for 74 yards and two more touchdowns. His biggest run of the night came on the 41-yard scamper to pay dirt to give BEA its initial lead over Huntingdon.

The dagger came on the next play when the Eagles recovered the onside kick to get an extra possession. Burns helped moved the ball down the field quickly for a second touchdown in less than a minute.

“We have a good kid who can place the ball for us very well,” BEA coach Jesse Nagle said. “We definitely work on that a lot. We gave up a special team’s touchdown last week and that’s not really us. We really work on special teams here. We got back to the basics and wanted to take advantage of the places we thought we could.”

Huntingdon scored the opening touchdown of the game when Darin Harman jumped in front of a route as BEA was driving. He returned the pick 90 yards for a touchdown and 6-0 lead. The extra point attempt failed, which allowed BEA to take the lead on its first score.

The Eagles went on to score 26 points in the second quarter as Burns completed a 77-yard pass to Owen Irvin. He then tossed his second touchdown of the quarter when he found Camron Watkins for a 21-yard touchdown.

“We’re still young and we’re still growing,” Nagle said. “I thought our line did better. We did a better job of having more of a balance tonight. We’ll just continue to grow and get better and hopefully the run game and the pass game will be a little bit more even.”

Tyler Bumbarger led a strong defensive effort by the Eagles that saw them limit the Bobcats to 100 yards of total offense. He set the tone early with a sack on Huntingdon’s opening possession of the game. He recorded his second sack of the night on a second-and-nine that helped stall a drive by the Bobcats.

The defense tossed a shutout in the second half as Burns led scoring drives on the first two possessions to help put the game out of reach. Trey Foster scored on a two-yard touchdown and Hayden Vaugh punched in a score from seven out to extend the lead to 39-8 with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

“We move those guys all around and we definitely felt we could take advantage of that on the edge. We played well upfront. We feel like our defense if pretty good,” Nagle said.

BEA’s final score of the night came when Max Yetsko pushed his way through Huntingdon’s goal line defense for a one-yard tally.

Bald Eagle Area 46, Huntingdon 8

HUNT 6 2 0 0—8

BEA 0 26 7 13—46

First quarter

HUNT—Darin Harman 90 interception return (kick failed) 2:43

Second quarter

BEA—Garrett Burns 41 run (Carter Stere kick) 10:59

BEA—Burns 3 run (kick failed) 10:18

BEA—Burns 77 pass to Owen Irvin (two-point conversion failed) 3:55

BEA—Burns 21 pass to Camron Watkins (Stere kick) 2:37

HUNT—Safety

Third quarter

BEA—Trey Foster 2 run (Stere kick) 10:19

Fourth quarter

BEA—Hayden Vaughn (kick blocked) 9:05

BEA—Max Yetsko 1 run (Stere kick) :45

Team statistics H BEA

First downs 6 14

Rushes/yards 33-43 25-200

Passing (completions/attempts/INTs) 8-18-0 14-30-1

Passing yards 54 278

Penalties/yards 6-40 6-50

Fumbles/lost 2-1 2-1

Individual statistics

Rushing: Huntingdon—Myles Baney 13-25, Darin Harman 4-(-17), Braylan Ronk 6-10, Alec Cooper 7-20, Kyle Barnett 1-3, Landon Regitz 1 (-2), Connor Eagle 2-4. BEA—Hayden Vaughn 5-34 (td), Chase Thompson 6-52, Max Yetsko 1-1 (td), Gavin Eckley 5-35, Kyler Cunningham 2-4, Garrett Burns 6-74 (td).

Passing: Huntingdon—Darin Harman 8-18 54 yards. BEA—Garrett Burns 12-29 244 yards (2 td), Max Yetsko 2-3 18 yards.

Receiving: Huntingdon—Tyson Cook 1-4, Alec Cooper 1-7, Braylan Ronk 5-32, Max Cotsley 1-8. BEA— Owen Irvin 3-111 (td), Trey Foster 5-83 (td), Gavin Eckley 1-23, Hayden Vaughn 1-24, Kyler Cunningham 1-10, Trey Foster 1 (-2), Tanner Bower 1-20.

Interceptions: Huntingdon—Darin Harman 1 (return 90 for td). BEA—none.

Records: Huntingdon 0-2. BEA 1-1.

Next: Huntingdon at Tyrone, Friday, 7:30 p.m. BEA at Penns Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (postponed)