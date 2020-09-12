2020-09-11 Football Roundup.jpg

Central Mountain defenders celebrate a fumble recovery during a 33-6 win over Shikellamy during the opening week of the football season. 

 Bill Crowell for Clinton County Sports

District 4 Week 1 Football Results  

9/11

Athens 10, Sayre 7

Montgomery 43, Bucktail 16

Canton 34, Troy 28 OT

Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7

Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6

Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7

Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7           

Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7

Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7              

Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6  

Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6

Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0

Williamsport 43, Greater Nanticoke 18  

District 6 Week 1 Football Results 

Central 33, BEA 9

Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13

Clearfield 27 Penns Valley 0 

District 4 Week 1 Football 

9/12

Northwest Area at CMVT 1 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Hughesville 7 p.m.