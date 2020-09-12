District 4 Week 1 Football Results
9/11
Athens 10, Sayre 7
Montgomery 43, Bucktail 16
Canton 34, Troy 28 OT
Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7
Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6
Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7
Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7
Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7
Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6
Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6
Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0
Williamsport 43, Greater Nanticoke 18
District 6 Week 1 Football Results
Central 33, BEA 9
Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13
Clearfield 27 Penns Valley 0
District 4 Week 1 Football
9/12
Northwest Area at CMVT 1 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Hughesville 7 p.m.