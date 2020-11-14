Hershey, Pa. – The Hershey Racquet Club can be a dark and unforgiving place.

The inside is coated in green paint and light to match. Eyes often need a moment to adjust after leaving.

For South Williamsport’s Olivia Dorner, the Club represented a nagging challenge in her PIAA career. Dorner has dominated competitors since making her first appearance as South’s No. 1 player as a freshman.

She has been the top tennis singles player in the District, but PIAA Championship success proved elusive as a freshman and sophomore.

That all changed for the Mountaineer’s top player last Saturday as she put together a memorable tournament run to claim the top spot in the PIAA Class AA Tennis Singles Championships in Hershey.

“I was just really excited,” Dorner said. “The past two years were really tough. To finally win felt really good. I was happy with how I played.”

Dorner received a forfeit in the quarterfinals but remained sharp. It was the third consecutive year she qualified for the semifinals. The experience of loss hardened Dorner as she topped her semifinal opponent 6-2 6-2 in straight sets.

“I tried to learn from the past two years,” Dorner said. “The first year with the call I learned to not let anything get to you. No matter what happens just continue to focus.”

Dorner’s ability to focus on key moments has been shaped by the competition she has trained against over the years. Everything for her PIAA career was on the line in Hershey. The year spent playing up to competition was something Dorner could lean heavily on.

“I was pretty confident, because I thought the first match would be more challenging,” Dorner said. “There was definitely some pressure. I just tried to stay relaxed and focus on one point at a time. I tried not to think about the result. I really just tried to stay in the moment.”

Often Dorner would fulfill any team obligations and then head to the tennis center in South Williamsport for extra matches. She would train against college players and adults to sharpen her skills. Anyone would represented a possible challenge to overcome.

“It was tough, but after matches I would hit with other people,” Dorner said. “I was still playing my best.”

She participated in all South Williamsport matches as her commitment to team and sport remained strong.

In league matches opponents were ones simply looking to gain a point against elite competition. For Dorner, it was always about putting herself in position to compete in Hershey.

“It’s difficult,” Dorner said. “It’s playing a lot and playing different types of people to get ready. I knew there would be all different types of games at states.”

As the closeout to a championship approached, Dorner looked around the poorly lit club. In 2020 fashion, the scene looked completely different than previous years.

She won the championship match 6-0 6-1, but the fans, the parents, the extra teammates for support were all gone. Except the ones who mattered.

Dorner’s parents, her high school coaches, and all the competitors were on hand as she was awarded the state’s top prize in singles tennis.

“We actually didn’t have that many people,” Dorner said. “It was definitely nice having some people there to support me.”

On her way home over the mountain to South Williamsport, Dorner passed a sign on Route 15. It offered congratulations on her success. She was at the top of the field. Her friends, family, and fellow South Williamsport residents recognized it.

“I was really excited to see the sign,” Dorner said. “My friends did a few things for me and that was really exciting. I was just really happy with all the support.”